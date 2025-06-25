CIO Association of Canada Revives the Prestigious "CanadianCIO of the Year Awards" in Partnership with Tech Newsday

Nominations Now Open

National Recognition Returns October 2025 with Expanded Reach, and Renewed Purpose

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN) is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards, set to take place in October 2025. In strategic partnership with Jim Love and Tech Newsday, this national celebration will spotlight Canada's most visionary technology leaders-those driving digital transformation, delivering measurable impact, and shaping the future of their organizations and communities.

Originally launched by Fawn Annan during her tenure as President of IT World Canada (ITWC), the awards have long recognized the top echelon of Canadian technology leadership. In recent years, CIOCAN has played a pivotal role in the program's growth. Some of Canada's top IT leadership and past award recipients comprise the 2025 exclusive CIOCAN member judging panel. To meet our judges, visit this link.

With this relaunch, CIOCAN is not only honoring the legacy of the awards but also expanding its reach and relevance.

Award Categories for 2025

CIO of the Year - Private Sector

CIO of the Year - Public Sector

CIO of the Year - Not-for-Profit

CISO of the Year

"Being named CanadianCIO of the Year - private sector in 2023 was truly an honour - and a testament to the incredible team at TELUS whose dedication continues to drive meaningful innovation. This recognition reflects our shared commitment to transformation and the positive impact we strive to create together. I'm proud to continue supporting the CanadianCIO of the Year Awards as they recognize who are shaping Canada's digital future. The road ahead is full of opportunity and I'm excited to keep building it together." -Hesham Famay, CIO, TELUS

All winners will receive a complimentary one-year CIOCAN membership and will be inducted into the newly established CIOCAN Hall of Fame-a lasting tribute to Canada's most influential technology trailblazers.

The event will be supported by national media partners Tech Newsday and Digital Journal, offering winners widespread recognition and thought leadership visibility.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Organizations looking to support this landmark event and connect with Canada's top IT leadership talent can contact Ken Rowley at ken.rowley@ciocan.ca for sponsorship inquiries and partnership packages.

About the CIO Association of Canada (CIOCAN)

The CIO Association of Canada is the only national professional association that unites IT executives across the country, empowering them to excel as strategic business leaders. Our members are not just technologists - they are catalysts for change, community builders, and champions of innovation. Through shared learning, peer-to-peer networking, and a commitment to professional excellence, CIOCAN helps Canada's top tech leaders thrive in a rapidly evolving digital world. Learn more at ciocan.ca.

About Tech Newsday

Tech Newsday is a new publication to revive the mission that Fawn Annan and Jim Love shared when they headed IT World Canada. It exists to tell the stories of technology in business and society through a Canadian lens. Publications include Tech Newsday, civicspace.ca and two popular podcasts Hashtag Trending and Cybersecurity Today. Learn more at technewsday.ca

SOURCE: CIO Association of Canada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cio-association-of-canada-revives-the-prestigious-%22canadiancio-o-1042998