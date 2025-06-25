Oro Nami DC: Washington, D.C. Welcomes Oro Nami: A Bold New Chapter in Kosher Dining

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The wait is over for Washingtonians seeking an elevated kosher dining experience. Oro Nami, a contemporary kosher sushi restaurant, is proud to announce its grand opening on June 25, 2025, bringing a one-of-a-kind culinary concept to the heart of the District.

More than just a restaurant, Oro Nami is a refined celebration of flavor, tradition, and innovation. Designed to be both stylish and serene, the space combines minimalist elegance with a curated menu that redefines what kosher sushi can be. From meticulously sourced fish to artistically plated rolls, Oro Nami is poised to become a destination for food lovers of all backgrounds - kosher and non-kosher alike.

"Opening this restaurant has been a dream of mine for years. There's been a real demand in D.C. for upscale kosher dining that doesn't compromise on creativity or ambiance," said Harrison Furman, one of the managing partners. "With Oro Nami, we're not just filling that gap-we're raising the bar."

Located on Pennsylvania Ave, Oro Nami's atmosphere is as thoughtfully crafted as its cuisine. "Guests can expect an elevated experience - colorful interiors and an immersive dining experience that blends traditional Japanese techniques with global kosher standards," said Dino Lonzano, co-owner of the restaurant and CEO of Market Street Diamonds of Georgetown.

Rabbi Zvi Holland, Rabbinic Coordinator and Capitol K of the Rabbinical Council of Greater Washington, said, "All of the rabbis on the Vaad are excited about the opportunity to expand kosher options in DC."

Cocktail highlights include:

Highball made with Yamazaki Distiller Reserve

Old Fashions made with Elijah Craig

Whiskey from around the world

All pours are 2oz

Whether you're a sushi aficionado, a kosher foodie, or simply in search of something new, Oro Nami invites you to experience the next wave of kosher dining in D.C.

Oro Nami opens to the public on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. Reservations are now available via the restaurant's website or walk-ins.

About Oro Nami

Opened in June 2025, Oro Nami was created with one clear mission: to bring world-class kosher sushi and handcrafted drinks to Washington, DC. Every roll we serve reflects our passion for premium ingredients, meticulous technique, and unwavering commitment to kosher standards.

We're more than a sushi restaurant - we're a celebration of flavor and tradition. From signature rolls to curated cocktails, Oro Nami blends culinary artistry with a modern, lounge-style experience designed for the kosher diner who refuses to compromise.

Fresh. Kosher. Unforgettable.

Come taste the wave.

