Credence Research Inc.: Intermediate Bulk Container Market to Reach USD 23.35 Billion by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 5.80%: Credence Research

PUNE, India, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Credence Research, a leading market research and consulting firm has released its most recent research about the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market and forecasts a robust growth for the coming eight years. The market, worth USD 10.54 billion in 2018, is expected to increase steadily, reaching USD 14.91 billion by 2024. It is projected to reach a market size of USD 23.35 billion by 2032, growing at an annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 5.80 percent over the forecast time.

The rising trend of the Intermediate Bulk Container market is driven by the growing demand across a variety of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food and beverage and petroleum. As supply chains across the globe are becoming more flexible and focused on safety IBCs are gaining popularity because of their effectiveness, durability and cost-effectiveness. Their versatility, ease of handling and compact design makes them a perfect option for bulk packaging and transport.

The growing global trade, along with stricter packaging regulations as well as the increasing focus on recyclable, sustainable materials, is also driving demand. Manufacturers are developing innovative designs and materials, such as IBCs that are flexible and composite that cater to specific industry demands. These trends are likely to alter the landscape of the market and open new opportunities for growth for all those in all regions.

Key Growth Determinants - Intermediate Bulk Container Market

Rising Demand for Efficient Bulk Packaging Solutions

The need for secure efficient, cost-effective, and space-efficient packaging for industries like pharmaceuticals, chemicals and food and beverage and agricultural is a key factor. Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) provide superior storage, handling and transport advantages when compared to conventional packaging models such as drums. For instance, a 350-gallon IBC tank takes up less space than the equivalent of six 55-gallon drums which results in 33% more space utilization. IBCs can also improve the delivery of products by 25 percent on a standard trailer when compared to drums, and eliminate pallets completely. Their design, with a lot of them featuring an inclined bottom, can guarantee 100% product discharge and eliminate the waste. These efficiency improvements reduce the cost of labor, shipping and waste disposal, which encourages widespread use.

Expansion of Global Trade and Logistics

The growing importance of international trade as well as the globalization of supply chains has resulted in a higher demand for durable and recyclable containers. The modular and standard design of IBCs allows them to be suitable for international shipping equipment, easing logistics and reducing the cost of handling for international movement. This flexibility is especially important in the era of growing online shopping, which requires effective durable, cost-effective, and durable packaging for bulk transport to simplify logistics for supply chain management. IBCs allow for the bulk transportation of both solids and liquids improving efficiency of cargo transport and increasing their use across emerging and developed markets.

Stringent Safety and Regulatory Compliance

Industries that handle sensitive and hazardous materials must abide by strict environmental and safety regulations. IBCs are made to meet the most stringent standards that include United Nations (UN) and Department of Transportation (DOT) certifications for the transportation of hazardous materials. These certifications show that the IBC has passed the rigorous tests for stacking, impact, and leakage. In the industry of food and beverages, IBCs are constructed using FDA-approved, food-safe resin and other components. IBCs typically also meet International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for environmental and quality management. This conformity to standards makes them an ideal solution for safely handling volatile substances such as liquids that are corrosive or flammable in areas like pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

Sustainability and Reusability Trends

The growing environmental issues and a shift to sustainable packaging are pushing companies to use recyclable containers. IBCs are an eco-friendly alternative to single-use alternatives, since they are designed to last for multiple cycles over the course of many years. They are usually made of HDPE, a high density polyethylene (HDPE) secured by a sturdy steel cage that is able to stand up to the most demanding transport conditions. Reusability reduces consumption and decreases the need for raw materials. When an IBC is at the point of no return in its lifespan the components, like the HDPE steel cage and plastic can be recycled and reused, which supports the circular economy's goals.

Technological Advancements and Product Innovations

Continuous innovation has increased the capabilities and efficiency of IBCs. One of the most important trends is the creation of "smart IBCs" equipped with IoT sensors and tracking technology. These smart containers offer real-time information on liquid levels as well as temperature and the location of the container that can be viewed via an online dashboard. The technology is able to eliminate manual inspections, increases accuracy of inventory and allows for automated alerts. The other innovations are:

Folding IBCs that fold up to reduce storage and space for transport when empty.

The use of composite and lightweight materials to cut the cost of shipping and fuel consumption.

Automating and using AI to speed up filling and capping as well as predictive maintenance, increasing the efficiency of operations.

Digital twin technology allows you to simulate and predict the performance of containers under different shipping conditions.

Growth of End-Use Industries

Rapid growth in major manufacturing sectors is causing an increased demand for bulk containers. Chemical food processing, pharmaceutical, and agrochemical sectors are the main users. Agrochemical producers make use of composite IBCs for transporting pesticides and fertilizers, while petroleum chemical suppliers depend on IBCs for lubricants and solvents. For the food and drink industry, the increasing demand for convenience food items and the growing popularity of online grocery stores are driving the need for bulk liquid transportation solutions. This expansion of the industrial sector is especially evident within the Asia-Pacific region which is where the growing pharmaceutical and chemical industries in countries such as India as well as China have increased the demand for flexible and efficient storage solutions like IBCs.

Key Growth Barriers - Intermediate Bulk Container Market

High Initial Cost of IBCs

Intermediate Bulk Containers typically involve higher upfront costs compared to traditional packaging solutions such as drums or sacks. For small and medium-sized enterprises, the capital investment required for adopting reusable IBC systems may act as a deterrent, especially in cost-sensitive markets.

Limited Reusability in Contaminated Applications

While IBCs are designed for reuse, containers used for hazardous, toxic, or heavily contaminated materials often face limitations in being cleaned and repurposed. This restricts their lifecycle in certain industries and increases disposal and replacement costs, reducing overall cost-effectiveness.

Logistical Challenges in Return and Reuse

The return logistics required for reusing IBCs can be complex and expensive, particularly across international or long-distance supply chains. The need for reverse logistics infrastructure can strain operational efficiency and discourage adoption, especially in regions lacking mature transport networks.

Key Market Opportunities - Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) Market

Expansion in Emerging Economies

Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa present significant opportunities. Growing manufacturing sectors-particularly in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and agrochemicals-are boosting demand for bulk packaging solutions. IBC providers that tailor their offerings to regional logistical needs and price sensitivities stand to gain substantial market share.

Development of Sustainable and Recyclable IBCs

Heightened environmental awareness is driving demand for eco-friendly, reusable containers. There is strong potential in developing IBCs made from recycled plastics, biodegradable materials, or lighter composites. Manufacturers embracing circular economy principles-through product take-back programs and closed-loop reuse systems-are well-positioned to benefit from regulatory incentives and brand-driven eco-friendly initiatives.

Rise of Technology-Integrated "Smart" IBCs

Embedding sensors, RFID tags, and IoT capabilities into IBCs opens avenues for real-time monitoring of contents, temperature, fill levels, and location tracking. This enhances supply chain visibility, reduces losses, and improves compliance with cold chain and hazardous materials management-appealing to high-value industries like pharmaceuticals and specialty chemicals.

Segmentation

By Product

Rigid Intermediate Bulk Container (RIBC)

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container (FIBC)

By Content Type

Liquid

Solid

Semi-Solid

By End Use Industry

Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Agriculture & Fertilizers

Petroleum & Lubricants

Others

Based on region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



South-east Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



The Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Regional Analysis - Intermediate Bulk Container Market

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share in the global Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market and continues to lead due to rapid industrial growth, expanding manufacturing sectors, and rising demand from end-use industries such as chemicals, food & beverage, and pharmaceuticals. Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are witnessing increased use of IBCs driven by cost-effective logistics, export-oriented production, and favorable government policies supporting industrial packaging infrastructure. The region is also seeing increased adoption of sustainable and reusable packaging solutions in response to tightening environmental regulations.

North America represents the second-largest regional market, supported by a strong presence of major industries including chemicals, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing. The United States leads within the region, with steady demand for IBCs driven by safety compliance requirements, technological integration (such as IoT-enabled containers), and a growing preference for bulk transportation solutions that reduce waste and improve handling efficiency. Additionally, the North American market is responding positively to trends in automation and smart supply chain management, enhancing the relevance of advanced IBCs.

Europe also commands a significant share of the global IBC market, benefiting from stringent environmental regulations, mature logistics infrastructure, and well-established end-use industries. The region's focus on sustainable packaging, especially in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, continues to drive innovation and demand for high-quality, reusable IBCs. Meanwhile, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa represent emerging markets with moderate growth potential, fueled by growing investments in agriculture, oil & gas, and construction. Although these regions currently hold a smaller market share, increasing infrastructure development and regulatory awareness are expected to support gradual expansion of IBC usage.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis - Intermediate Bulk Container Market

According to Credence Research, the Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) market features a highly competitive landscape dominated by key players such as Hoover CS, Schuetz Container Systems, DS Smith PLC, Schoeller Allibert, Mauser Packaging Solutions, Greif, Thielmann, Snyder Industries, and Mondi. These companies compete on the basis of product innovation, global distribution networks, and the ability to meet stringent regulatory standards for chemical, food-grade, and hazardous material handling. Market leaders are increasingly focused on sustainability by developing reusable and recyclable IBCs, integrating closed-loop systems, and offering refurbishment services to meet growing environmental demands. Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and the integration of IoT-based smart tracking systems are also shaping competitive dynamics, as companies seek to offer value-added services and differentiate themselves in an expanding global market. The emphasis on customization, compliance, and supply chain efficiency continues to drive consolidation and innovation among top-tier IBC manufacturers.

Key Player Analysis

Hoover CS

Schuetz Container Systems Pvt. Ltd

DS Smith PLC

Schoeller Allibert

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Thielmann - The Container Company

Mondi

Snyder Industries

Schafer Werke GmbH & Co KG

Bulk Lift International LLC

Greif

Recent Industry Developments

April 2, 2024 - Velox , a leading provider of digital printing technology, secured $38 million in funding to expand its direct-to-can printing capabilities. The investment will support the advancement of Velox's innovative and sustainable packaging solutions.

- , a leading provider of digital printing technology, secured to expand its direct-to-can printing capabilities. The investment will support the advancement of Velox's innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. April 2024 - Trivium Packaging , a global leader in metal packaging solutions, announced plans to pursue a strategic sale while also securing $2.5 billion in financing to drive growth and support continued investment in sustainable packaging technologies.

- , a global leader in metal packaging solutions, announced plans to pursue a while also securing to drive growth and support continued investment in sustainable packaging technologies. November 2024 - Italian startup Movopack , focused on circular e-commerce packaging, raised £2 million ($2.53 million) in seed funding to expand into the UK market. The funding will support efforts to reduce packaging waste and promote sustainable practices in e-commerce logistics.

- Italian startup , focused on circular e-commerce packaging, raised in seed funding to expand into the UK market. The funding will support efforts to reduce packaging waste and promote sustainable practices in e-commerce logistics. March 2024 - Mauser Packaging Solutions partnered with RIKUTEC Packaging to develop sustainable intermediate bulk container (IBC) solutions. The collaboration will produce a new 1,000-liter reusable IBC , designed for multi-trip use using recycled plastic materials to promote circular economy principles and reduce CO2 emissions.

- partnered with to develop sustainable intermediate bulk container (IBC) solutions. The collaboration will produce a , designed for multi-trip use using recycled plastic materials to promote circular economy principles and reduce CO2 emissions. February 2024 - Aran Group , an Israel-based manufacturer of sustainable liquid packaging, announced the acquisition of IBA Germany . This strategic move will enable Aran Group to produce 1,000-liter IBCs and strengthen its presence in the German market.

- , an Israel-based manufacturer of sustainable liquid packaging, announced the . This strategic move will enable Aran Group to produce 1,000-liter IBCs and strengthen its presence in the German market. September 2024 - Greif inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor, Malaysia , enhancing its capabilities in producing intermediate bulk containers for sectors such as food, chemicals, lubricants, flavors, and fragrances, while contributing to the local economy.

- inaugurated a , enhancing its capabilities in producing intermediate bulk containers for sectors such as food, chemicals, lubricants, flavors, and fragrances, while contributing to the local economy. March 2024 - Greif and CDF Corporation jointly launched a redesigned GCUBE IBC Flex , engineered for the safe and sterile transport of sensitive liquids. This collaboration introduces an advanced solution for secure liquid handling across critical industries.

- and jointly launched a redesigned , engineered for the safe and sterile transport of sensitive liquids. This collaboration introduces an advanced solution for secure liquid handling across critical industries. May 2023 - Tosca , a global leader in reusable packaging and performance pooling, introduced a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) tool to help businesses reduce their environmental impact by choosing the most sustainable IBC options for transporting bulk liquids.

- , a global leader in reusable packaging and performance pooling, introduced a to help businesses reduce their environmental impact by choosing the most sustainable IBC options for transporting bulk liquids. April 2023 - Greif, Inc. increased its ownership stake in Centurion Container LLC from 9% to 80% through an all-cash transaction valued at USD 145 million. Centurion is a prominent player in the North American IBC and plastic drum reconditioning market.

