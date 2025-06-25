Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - New Zealand Energy Corp. (TSXV: NZ) ("NZEC" or the "Company") announces that it has received an order from the British Columbia Securities Commission dated effective June 4, 2025, granting the full revocation of the cease trade order previously issued on May 6, 2025. Upon the issuance of the cease trade order, the common shares of NZEC were suspended from trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The common shares will be reinstated for trading on the TSXV at the opening of trading on or about Friday, June 27, 2025.

The Company also announces that it has received short term loans in the amount of C$300,000 from Charlestown Energy Partners, LLC ("Charlestown") and in the amount of C$182,000 from Vliet Financing BV ("Vliet") on May 27, 2025, subject to TSXV approval. The loans are unsecured and non-convertible, with interest payable at 15% per annum, due on August 27, 2025, were issued with an original issuance discount of 10% and for greater certainty, no securities were issued as part of the loan agreements. Mr. Robert Bose, a director of NZEC, is a principal of Charlestown and Vliet is a company controlled by Mr. Frank Jacobs, Chairman and a director of NZEC, and therefore the loans are related party transactions for the purposes of TSXV Policy 5.9 and Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (the "Related Party Policies") . NZEC has determined that exemptions from the various requirements of the Related Party Policies are available in connection with the loans (Formal Valuation - Issuer Not Listed on Specified Markets; Minority Approval - Fair Market Value Not More Than $2,500,000).

The Company also noted that, in connection with the working capital deficiency of C$4,013,465 as disclosed in the interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, a total of $2.7 million related to an outstanding loan, which, as disclosed in its news release dated May 12, 2025, has been amended, subject to TSXV approval, to allow the Company to terminate the loan in exchange for the payment by the Company to Vliet of C$500,000 and the issuance of 1,000,000 common shares of NZEC. In the event that the Company has been unable to make the payments to Vliet on or before July 31, 2025, Vliet has agreed to extend the maturity date of the loan to September 20, 2026, subject to TSXV approval. With respect to the remainder of the working capital deficiency in the amount of C$1.3 million, the Company intends to complete a private placement in the near future, the terms of which (including structure, size and pricing) will be announced in due course. In addition, as per the news release dated June 3, 2025, the Company is aimed at restoring positive cash flow based on the Q1 and Q2 2025 production activities.

