MiCA license enables Kraken to scale operations and marketing across the EU, unlocking opportunities to accelerate growth

Kraken, a technology platform built on crypto, today announced it has been granted a license under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) by the Central Bank of Ireland. The license marks a pivotal milestone in Kraken's European expansion, unlocking the ability to scale faster across the region by offering regulated services and engaging directly with clients across all of the European Economic Area.

Kraken has spent the past several years building a regulatory and operational foundation designed to scale globally enabling the company to quickly capitalize on growth opportunities as new regulatory frameworks take shape around the world. MiCA builds on this foundation, enabling unified passporting and pan-European service delivery significantly expanding Kraken's market reach.

"Securing a license from the Central Bank of Ireland, with its long heritage and experience as a rigorous financial regulator, isn't just about compliance. It's a powerful signal of Kraken's commitment to expanding the crypto ecosystem through responsible innovation," said Arjun Sethi, co-CEO of Kraken.

"Being the first major global crypto platform to receive authorization from the CBI affirms Kraken's commitment to building for the long term. We believe trust is the most valuable currency in crypto, and it's something you earn. Over the past several years, our team has worked tirelessly to meet the CBI's gold standard regulatory expectations. This license reflects that effort and places us in a strong position to expand our product offering, grow our institutional and retail client base, and deliver secure, accessible, and fully regulated crypto services to millions more people across the EU.

"We're deeply grateful to the Central Bank of Ireland for its professionalism, and to the Irish Government and IDA for their consistent support. This collaboration is a blueprint for how public and private sectors can work together to build a more secure, innovative financial future for Europe, and we're proud to be leading the way."

Expanding on a Strong Foundation

Kraken already holds Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) registrations in key European markets including Ireland, Belgium, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and Spain. The company has long been a leading force in euro-denominated crypto trading, having introduced the first BTC/EUR trading pair in 2013. Today, Kraken's platform is the most liquid and trusted for euro trading, reflecting its deep roots in the region.

The euro now accounts for 17.5% of global fiat spot crypto trading volume, more than doubling compared to a year earlier a clear indicator of the growing prominence of European markets.

With the MiCA license now in place alongside MiFID and EMI licenses already secured by the group Kraken is able to extend its regulated offering to millions of clients across the EU. Together, these licenses support significant growth opportunities across retail, professional, and institutional client segments, including in spot trading, derivatives and payments. For clients, MiCA provides added assurance that Kraken's services adhere to a consistent, EU-wide set of regulatory standards including stronger consumer protections, increased transparency, and robust oversight formalizing the high standards Kraken has long upheld and reinforcing long-term trust in the market.

Built for Scale and Compliance

In recent years, Kraken has laid the groundwork to lead under MiCA by expanding its operational, product, and regulatory footprint across Europe:

Expanded geographic reach through the acquisition of Dutch crypto broker BCM (2024), enabling direct access to key EU markets.

through the acquisition of Dutch crypto broker BCM (2024), enabling direct access to key EU markets. Launched MiFID II-regulated derivatives , offering compliant futures trading for sophisticated European clients.

, offering compliant futures trading for sophisticated European clients. Broadened asset capabilities via the acquisition of NinjaTrader (2025), paving the way to integrate traditional finance derivatives.

via the acquisition of NinjaTrader (2025), paving the way to integrate traditional finance derivatives. Partnered with Mastercard, paving the way for Kraken clients across the UK and Europe to soon spend their crypto assets at over 150 million merchants worldwide.

paving the way for Kraken clients across the UK and Europe to soon spend their crypto assets at over 150 million merchants worldwide. Deployed Kraken Embed, a turnkey Crypto-as-a-Service solution, now live with Dutch neobank bunq.

Kraken will continue to invest in localized experiences, partnerships, and talent across Europe to meet the diverse needs of local markets. With the MiCA regime now in effect, Kraken is entering its next phase of European expansion delivering trusted, innovative, and compliant crypto services to users across the continent.

About Kraken

Kraken is a technology platform built on crypto that unlocks access and reduces inefficiencies to drive financial freedom for the crypto economy and beyond.

Millions of individuals, professional traders, and institutions around the world use Kraken to trade digital and traditional assets, including cryptocurrencies, national currencies, U.S. futures, and U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs.

Kraken markets can be monitored and traded via the web or through the Kraken and Kraken Pro iOS and Android apps. Futures platforms by NinjaTrader, a Kraken company, are available on desktop, web, and mobile via www.ninjatrader.com.

For more information about Kraken, please visit www.kraken.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250625529871/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com