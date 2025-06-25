Anzeige
Marathon Petroleum Recognized for Excellence in Fleet Safety and Performance

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Key Points

  • Marathon Petroleum was named the 2025 FleetOwner 500 Private Fleet of the Year, recognizing its strong performance in safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

  • The company achieved a 99.75% delivery reliability rate in 2024, reduced operational costs, and maintained an 85.5% driver retention rate across its fleet of over 500 power units and nearly 1,200 drivers.

  • Seven Marathon fleets earned NPTC Safety Seal awards for accident reduction, and driver Donald "Todd" Young was inducted into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame for his exemplary safety record.

Marathon Petroleum has been named the 2025 FleetOwner 500 Private Fleet of the Year by the National Private Truck Council (NPTC). The recognition highlights the company's commitment to safety, reliability and operational efficiency.

Operating one of the largest private fleets in the U.S., Marathon Petroleum achieved a 99.75% delivery reliability rate in 2024 while successfully reducing operational costs. The fleet includes more than 500 power units and nearly 1,200 professional drivers who transport gasoline, diesel, crude oil, and renewable fuels across the country.

This recognition reflects the company's strong safety culture and investment in advanced technologies. Marathon Petroleum maintains an exceptional Department of Transportation (DOT) safety record and an 85.5% driver retention rate, an indicator of its commitment to supporting and retaining skilled drivers through competitive compensation, benefits and recognition programs.

"In every aspect of our operations, safety and excellence are our top priorities," said Jocko Langlois, Marathon Petroleum East Transport Operations Director. "This recognition is a reflection of the dedication our team brings every day to ensure we deliver safely, reliably and responsibly."

"This recognition is a reflection of the dedication our team brings every day to ensure we deliver safely, reliably and responsibly."

In addition to the FleetOwner award, seven of Marathon's fleets received the NPTC Safety Seal award for year-over-year improvements in vehicle accident performance. Four fleets earned Silver status for reducing accidents by 40% or more, while three fleets earned Bronze for reductions between 20% and 30%.

Silver Status:

  • Champaign, Illinois

  • Galveston Bay, Texas

  • Lima, Ohio

  • Niles, Michigan

Bronze Status:

  • Colton, California

  • Romulus, Michigan

  • San Diego, California

Marathon Petroleum driver Donald "Todd" Young was also honored as the company's first inductee into the NPTC Driver Hall of Fame, recognizing his exemplary safety record and professionalism.

These achievements underscore Marathon Petroleum's ongoing dedication to safe, efficient and reliable transportation operations across its nationwide network.

Interested in Driving for MPC?

Find career opportunities as a transport driver today.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Marathon Petroleum on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Marathon Petroleum
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/marathon-petroleum-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Marathon Petroleum



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/marathon-petroleum-recognized-for-excellence-in-fleet-safety-and-performance-1043143

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
