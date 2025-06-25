State of Texas Awards $25 Million to Texas Trees Foundation for the Southwestern Medical District Transformation Targeting Dallas' Harry Hines Corridor

This strategic investment will catalyze transformative infrastructure improvements and pioneering environmental enhancements led by evidence based-design with a biophilic lens - advancing public health, strengthening community resilience and fueling long-term economic growth for Texas

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / The Texas Trees Foundation and its partners announced a landmark $25 million investment from the State of Texas to support the transformation of the Harry Hines Corridor in Dallas. Secured during the 2025 legislative session through the leadership of Sen. Royce West and Rep. Rafael Anchía - with support from Sen. Tan Parker, Rep. Morgan Meyer, Rep. Angie Chen Button, and others - this critical funding affirms the State's commitment to health, safety, innovation, and environmental resilience.

Led by the Texas Trees Foundation, the Southwestern Medical District (SWMD) Transformation Project is a $198 million public-private initiative to revitalize over two miles and 14 acres of aging infrastructure in one of Texas's most important medical and research corridors.

"This landmark investment is more than infrastructure - it's an affirmation of our values," said Sen. West. "We are safeguarding public health, championing scientific excellence and advancing the environment through improvements that are long overdue."

The $25 million allocation will accelerate a visionary effort expected to generate over $1.6 billion in economic development, including $300 million in new state property tax revenue - a strong return on public investment that boosts economic and social well-being.

The Southwestern Medical District - home to UT Southwestern Medical Center, Parkland Hospital and Children's Health - serves 3.4 million patients annually, 42,000 employees, and 45,000 daily drivers. Its transformation includes full roadway reconstruction, advanced stormwater and traffic systems, expansive green infrastructure, and evidence-based design rooted in biophilic principles - integrating nature into the built environment to improve health, safety, and mobility.

The project also targets Dallas' severe Urban Heat Island effect. By replacing heat-retaining asphalt and concrete with trees, native vegetation and green space, the SWMD Transformation Project will reduce local temperatures and create a more resilient and livable environment.

"We are incredibly grateful for this funding from the State and our partners," said Janette Monear, CEO of the Texas Trees Foundation. "It will help us turn a heat island into a healing place beyond the footprints of the buildings in which world-class care is delivered daily."

"This investment enhances safety, air quality and quality of life for everyone and represents a model to be replicated throughout America," added Rep. Anchía.

"The economic and health impacts of this project are undeniable," said Dan Patterson, Texas Trees Foundation Board Chair. "We are proud to be a part of a legacy investment that serves future generations."

With strong public and philanthropic support from the City of Dallas, Dallas County, and the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG), the $198 million initiative continues to gain momentum.

"The State's investment and leadership from our Legislators are a game-changing affirmation of both vision and value," said Heather Stevens, Campaign Philanthropic and Public Advisor. "This is more than funding - it's a commitment to a stronger, healthier future for all Texans who rely on this vital corridor."

