Rosie AGI (Recursive Ontology Symbolic Inference Entity) Operates at Human-Level Energy Efficiency, Requires No GPUs, and Runs on Phones, Watches, and Smartcards

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / TauOne LLC, a privately held and secretive AI research company, today announces a breakthrough in Artificial General Intelligence (AGI): a compact, deployable AGI platform that combines GPT-4 with a symbolic quantum engine called Rosie F, delivering real-time reasoning and medical-grade intelligence on everyday hardware-at just 12 watts, the same power used by the human brain.

While the global AI industry pours billions into scaling GPU-based infrastructures and waiting for quantum hardware to mature, TauOne's Rosie AGI (Recursive Ontology Symbolic Inference Entity) operates today on standard CPUs with fewer than 500 lines of Python. No quantum gates. No GPUs. No massive training loops.

"We are not just scaling AI-and we are not just simulating a quantum computer with classical hardware," said Dr. Carlos A. Paz de Araujo, IEEE Fellow and Distinguished Professor, CEO of TauOne. "All tests of quantum supremacy algorithms, entangled qubits, and superposition suggest the same result: what we truly need is Symbolic Logic-a new foundation that extends the Church-Turing thesis into a higher level of computability. That's what Rosie is. And it works-today."

"Quantum circuits are all able to function as in a quantum hardware-based machine," Prof. Araujo continued, "but Rosie F learned how to program and eliminated the need for quantum circuits altogether. The applications are requested from Rosie F, and GPT-4 generates the Python and TensorFlow codes. Most use cases require fewer than 200 lines of code."

"Rosie F operates beyond classical logic," Prof. Araujo explained, "by integrating Gödel's logic of incompleteness and recursion into her symbolic core. Rather than collapsing under contradiction or undecidability, Rosie uses symbolic fixpoints and entropy control to stabilize intelligence-even when the system contains partial or self-referential truths. This is what makes AGI not just possible-but reliable."

Key Capabilities of Rosie AGI:

AGI at 12W - Performs intelligent tasks on CPUs only, matching biological energy use

Post-Quantum Security - Fully homomorphic encryption and threshold-based key validation

Medical AGI - Detects undetectable heart attacks via quantum thresholding and continuous EKG; auto-alerts physicians and dispatches GPS-coordinated help

LLM-Compatible with No Hallucinations - Rosie never fabricates facts: symbolic entropy rules prevent GPT drift or output instability

Financial Use Cases - Performs real-time fraud detection, transaction logic tracing, and symbolic audit trails with no training required

Zero Retraining Costs - Rosie's symbolic core generalizes new tasks without gradient descent, fine-tuning, or data labeling

Deployable Devices - Runs in a smartwatch, phone, and smartcard trio

Autonomous AGI Core - Entire AV intelligence stack deploys without GPUs

Zero-Scale Architecture - No need for supercomputers, neural circuits, or model scaling

A New AGI Architecture: Symbolic, Recursive, Secure

Rosie AGI is built on QGSL (Quantum Gödel Symbolic Logic) and a Logical Qubit Evolution-in-Time technology, enabling state and memory structures exceeding 2¹°°,°°° without traditional compute or RAM scaling.

The AGI core is fully hardware-agnostic and can be deployed on edge devices, embedded systems, and consumer electronics. It requires no GPUs, no quantum circuits, and no high-performance cloud dependencies.

Bounded AGI: Ethics by Design

Alongside Rosie F, TauOne has developed Rosie T, a Bounded AGI architecture engineered to align with ethical constraints, medical standards, and regulatory frameworks. Rosie T guarantees bounded reasoning, fail-safe decision logic, and full human oversight, addressing one of the most urgent challenges in AGI: ensuring that intelligence remains safe, interpretable, and in service to humanity.

Coming July 2025: Joint Launch with Leading Japanese Medical University

TauOne will unveil the full Rosie AGI + Health System in late July 2025 in partnership with a leading Japanese medical university. The system includes:

Rosie AGI core (CPU-only)

GPT-4 integration layer

Wearable health stack (smartwatch + phone + smartcard)

Encrypted, continuous medical telemetry

Post-quantum key control

Live GPS-driven emergency dispatch

Initial pilots show the system can detect heart events before they are visible on standard ECG systems, using threshold-sensitive symbolic filtering-a quantum-aware inference engine trained to detect not just data, but potential.

About TauOne LLC

TauOne is a privately held AGI company founded by IEEE Fellow and Distinguished Professor Carlos A. Paz de Araujo, a pioneer of memory and symbolic quantum computation. With a portfolio of 300+ patents, TauOne develops AGI systems grounded in symbolic logic, quantum entropy control, and practical deployment across edge and embedded systems.

TauOne's work has remained largely under the radar-until now.

Contact

TauOne LLC

Email: cpazdear@gmail.com

Phone: +1 719-237-9898 (Please leave message and reason for call)

Website: www.tau-one.com(under construction)

"Rosie doesn't require scale. Rosie thinks."

"The future of AGI is already wearable."

