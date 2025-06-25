Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has published its 2024 Sustainability Report (the "Report"). The Report is intended to provide a better understanding of Dakota Gold's strategy, practices, risk management, and oversight for key environmental, social and governance ("ESG") areas. The Report is also intended to transparently communicate the results of our performance with our stakeholders, including shareholders, government representatives at the state and federal levels and our neighbors in the communities where we operate as we advance mineral exploration and development in the Homestake District of South Dakota.

Robert Quartermain, Co-Chair, Director and CEO of Dakota Gold, commented, "Last year marked a transformative chapter in Dakota Gold's journey as we transitioned from exploration to development at our Richmond Hill Gold Project. This evolution reflects not only the strength and potential of our projects, but also our deep-rooted commitment to responsible, sustainable growth. We are also proud to celebrate four years without a lost time incident and zero reportable environmental incidents since drilling commenced in early 2022-a testament to the strong health and safety culture, discipline, and care demonstrated by our team at every level. As we move into this next phase, our focus remains on maintaining the highest standards of health and safety, protecting the environment, and creating lasting value for South Dakota."





About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production and outlining a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

