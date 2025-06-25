Cerrado Gold Inc.: Cerrado Gold Announces Successful Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

All matters presented for shareholder approval were overwhelmingly approved

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSXV:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("Meeting") held earlier today all matters presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved. Details of the voting results are set out below.

Meeting Voting Results

A total of 30,873,502 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 23.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company. All matters presented for shareholder approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved as follows.

Election of Directors

The shareholders elected each of the nominees listed in the Company's Management Proxy Circular. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mark Brennan 23,263,662 98.874 264,857 1.126 Maria Virginia Anzola 23,249,796 98.815 278,723 1.185 Robert Campbell 23,267,162 98.889 261,357 1.111 Christopher Jones 23,263,662 98.874 264,857 1.126 Kurt Menchen 23,267,162 98.889 261,357 1.111 Rui Santos 23,267,162 98.889 261,357 1.111 Robert Sellars 23,265,496 98.882 263,023 1.118

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was appointed auditor of the Corporation and the directors of the Corporation were authorized to fix the auditor's remuneration. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 30,613,132 99.157 Votes Withheld 260,370 0.843

Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan

The resolution to approve the Amended and Restated Omnibus Incentive Plan of the Corporation was approved by disinterested shareholders. Details of the voting results are as follows:

Total Votes % of Votes Cast Votes in Favour 12,238,058 96.396 Votes Against 453,229 3.570

About Cerrado

Cerrado Gold is a Toronto-based gold production, development, and exploration company. The Company is the 100% owner of the producing Minera Don Nicolás and Las Calandrias mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. In Portugal, the Company holds an 80% interest in the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project through its position in Redcorp - Empreendimentos Mineiros, Lda. In Canada, Cerrado Gold is developing its 100% owned Mont Sorcier Iron project located outside of Chibougamou, Quebec.

In Argentina, Cerrado is maximizing asset value at its Minera Don Nicolas ("MDN") operation through continued operational optimization and is growing production through its operations at the Las Calandrias heap leach project. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package in the heart of the Deseado Masiff.

In Portugal, Cerrado is focused on the development and exploration of the highly prospective Lagoa Salgada VMS project located on the prolific Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal. The Lagoa Salgada project is a high-grade polymetallic project, demonstrating a typical mineralization endowment of zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Extensive exploration upside potential lies both near deposit and at prospective step-out targets across the large 7,209-hectare property concession. Located just 80km from Lisbon and surrounded by exceptional infrastructure, Lagoa Salgada offers a low-cost entry to a significant development and exploration opportunity, already showing its mineable scale and cashflow generation potential.

In Canada, Cerrado holds a 100% interest in the Mont Sorcier high purity high grade DRI Iron Ore project, which has the potential to produce a premium iron ore concentrate over a long mine life at low operating costs and low capital intensity. Furthermore, its high grade and high purity product facilitates the migration of steel producers from blast furnaces to electric arc furnaces, contributing to the decarbonization of the industry and the achievement of sustainable development goals.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

Mark Brennan

CEO and Chairman

Mike McAllister

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1-647-805-5662

mmcallister@cerradogold.com

