Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Sixty Six Capital Inc. (CSE: SIX) ("Sixty Six" or the "Company") announces the additional purchase of 18.2 bitcoin ("BTC") from cash and assets on its own balance sheet for a purchase price of CAD$2,634,450. The Company currently holds the equivalent of 113 BTC through the Canadian ETF BTCC.B. The company will convert these holdings into direct holdings of Bitcoin.

David Rowe, CEO, says: "We have been pioneering Bitcoin first through mining then through Indirect purchases of Bitcoin since 2016. It is now the time to accelerate the BTC accumulation strategy and we are delighted to announce the first steps in this process."

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing through the issuance of up to 24,510,714 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company at a price of CAD$0.14 per Common Share for gross proceeds of up to USD2,500,000.

Gross proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for the purchase of BTC and for working capital and general corporate purposes. Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance and the resale rules of applicable securities legislation. No finder's fee is expected to be paid in connection with the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

About Sixty Six Capital

Sixty Six is an investment company specialising in crypto and AI assets.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Certain material assumptions regarding such forward-looking statements may be discussed in this news release and the Company's annual and quarterly management's discussion and analysis filed at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

