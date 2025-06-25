TatuPush: Color Cover-Up Tattoo Expert Sanel Valles Gains National Recognition for Transformative Work

NORTH BRUNSWICK, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Sanel Valles, is a color cover-up tattoo specialist who is gaining recognition across the U.S. tattoo scene for his remarkable ability to transform unwanted ink into stunning, vibrant works of art. His refined technique and creative precision recently earned him the honor of being a guest judge at the NY Empire State Tattoo Expo, one of the most prestigious tattoo conventions in the United States - a milestone that confirms his growing influence and authority in the industry.

Sanel approaches each cover-up as a second chance. Through bold color, composition, and depth, he not only conceals but redefines tattoos with artistic value.

"It's incredibly rewarding to help people fall in love with their tattoos again," he says. "Every piece I create is a fresh start - not just for the skin, but for the person wearing it."

Born in Caracas, Venezuela, Sanel Valles began tattooing in the early 2000s, opening two successful studios in his home country. His international breakthrough came in 2010, when he became the first Venezuelan tattoo artist officially invited to the Roseland Ballroom Tattoo Convention in New York City - a historic moment for Latin American tattoo culture.

In 2021, Sanel founded Orpheus Tattoo Studio in North Brunswick, NJ, which has quickly earned a reputation as a creative sanctuary for clients and artists alike. His work, known for vibrant color and transformative compositions, now attracts clients from across the U.S.

His most recent appearance as a guest judge in a top-level tattoo competition marks a new chapter in his journey.

"Judging in New York was an inspiring experience," Valles reflects. "It's a reminder of how much this art form has grown - and how powerful it is to create something meaningful on someone's skin."

