LDC Gas Forums: The Inaugural NatGas to Power Forum Takes Place Nov. 17-19, 2025, in San Antonio, TX, by the Producers of the Long-Successful LDC Gas Forum Series

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Development of new Data Centers to house computer processing to support Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology is a remarkable phenomenon that has recently burst onto the scene. This development brings with it massive growth in forecasted demand for electricity to operate these facilities. In many instances, many existing electric utility grids are incapable of serving the incremental electric demand, at least not in the near term. As a result, many AI Data Centers are actively exploring alternatives for electricity supply that do not rely on the existing electric utility grids. Utilizing natural gas to generate electricity has quickly emerged as the optimal alternative, where power from existing electric utility grids is unavailable.

Stakeholders across the value chain are scrambling to learn about opportunities, requirements, configuration intricacies, and supply chain alternatives to secure electricity for AI Data Centers. In response to this requirement, the NatGas to Power Forum has been created as a unique, purpose-built event dedicated to this industry segment. The NatGas to Power Forum provides an efficient backdrop for stakeholders to obtain knowledge, and take away actionable insight and analysis from subject matter experts, while also developing valuable business contacts.

In designing new AI Data Centers, developers and operators face the challenge of optimizing critical criteria, including: speed-to-market, 99.99% electric supply reliability, source of electric supply, facility location siting, and overall project economics. While natural gas has emerged as the ideal fuel for power generation, the natural gas or power value chain is a complex industry segment. There is a steep learning curve for stakeholders new to the segment that necessitates an efficient method to get up to speed. The NatGas to Power Forum offers the ideal format, content, speakers and participants to deliver on this challenge.

The Format for the NatGas to Power Forum consists of 2 ½ days of Presentations and moderated Panels providing topical content and insight from industry leaders and subject matter experts. In addition, The Program also allocates multiple sessions of dedicated time for networking, to facilitate discussion, including with speakers, and to meet and connect with existing and prospective customers and key product/service suppliers.

The NatGas to Power Forum Agenda is structured to explore market opportunities, understand requirements, and configure solutions. Topics include all aspects of monetizing transactions to develop and sustain the capability to utilize natural gas to generate electricity to serve AI data centers. Key topics include:

Requirements For AI Data Centers

Alternatives For Acquiring Electric Supply For AI Data Centers

Natural Gas As The Optimal Electric Generation Fuel For AI Data Centers

Generating Electricity From Natural Gas (Natural Gas 101)

Considerations For Siting AI Data Centers

Commercial Deal Structuring For Natural Gas Fueled Power Generation

Natural Gas Market Fundamentals

Identifying key stakeholders across the value chain (nat gas producers, marketers, pipelines, utilities, grid operators, power generators, major technology firms, data center owner/operators, developers, policymakers, etc.)

Additional (Policy/Regulatory; Clean Energy options; Technology Innovations)

Registration for the NatGas To Power Forum is now open.

This Forum focuses on NatGas to Power, while five other LDC Gas Forums throughout the year address other key regions and market segments across the continent.

Even in today's digital age, natural gas market participants appreciate events that facilitate face-to-face interaction. The LDC Gas Forum is uniquely structured to meet this expectation. The Forums have been the venue of choice for thousands of participants for decades.

The NatGas to Power Forum, LDC Gas Forums (4), Gulf Coast Energy Forum, and US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum series consists of seven annual events, each focused on a key natural gas market region across North America. This is where buyers and sellers meet to do business. Much more than simply conferences, the Forums are a well-structured event that delivers insights into critical issues affecting natural gas, LNG, natural gas power generation, and emerging energy markets, but in addition, provide participants opportunities to meet with industry counterparts to complete commercial business transactions. Timely panel discussions featuring key industry experts focus on important questions facing buyers, sellers, transportation operators, service/product suppliers, and other market stakeholders in competitive energy markets. Topics addressed include: natural gas market fundamentals (supply/demand) and price forecasting; LNG exports; natural gas power generation demand (incl. AI Data Centers); gas/electric coordination; natural gas infrastructure additions; energy policy, regulation and legal; Mexico natural gas exports; natural gas end user perspectives; virtual pipeline solutions; technology innovations for energy; energy evolution/additions providing supply security, affordability, and lower carbon alternatives (incl. certified gas, RNG, CCS).

Participants at the Forums include C-Suite market leaders, decision makers and subject matter experts, representing all segments of the commercial natural gas value chain including utilities, industrial gas consumers, producers, pipelines, marketers, key service/product providers, as well as policy makers, regulators and market analysts. Multiple dedicated networking sessions give you access to your clients, prospects, and peers to pursue opportunities in the market.

The LDC Gas Forums: Southeast, Northeast, Energy Innovations: Rockies & West, Mid-Continent, Gulf Coast Energy Forum, NatGas to Power Forum, and the US-Mexico Natural Gas Forum.

Where the Natural Gas Industry Gathers: Networking - Insights - Deal-Making



