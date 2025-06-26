Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - New employment data analyzed by OysterLink shows a clear divide in the hiring trends between entry-level and advanced roles in the hospitality industry. While frontline service jobs continue to dominate in sheer volume, several leadership and skilled roles are quietly gaining ground, offering more stable paths for those willing to upskill.

OysterLink analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2020 to 2024, tracking wage changes, employment shifts, and long-term projections across 17 common hospitality roles. The findings show that while demand remains high for essential service jobs, growth among mid- and high-level roles is accelerating - and, in some cases, outpacing entry-level positions.

"This report helps workers think long-term," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "While entry-level jobs are easier to land, several advanced roles are catching up in job creation - and they come with stronger pay and longer careers."

Entry-Level Still Dominates, But for How Long?

Jobs like waiters, cooks, fast-food workers, and dishwashers continue to see strong hiring numbers. These roles are accessible, offer fast entry, and account for the largest volume of projected openings:

Waiter/Waitress : 471,200 projected openings per year

Fast-Food Worker : 912,400 per year

Cook : 257,700 per year

Dishwasher: 80,500 per year

From 2020 to 2024, these roles also saw notable pay increases - up nearly 28% for cooks and 39.6% for waiters. But wage ceilings remain low overall, with average 2024 salaries still under $40,000.

The strong demand for these positions is partially driven by high turnover and the constant need for large service teams, especially in fast-paced or seasonal environments.

Advanced Roles Are Growing Faster Than Expected

At the same time, leadership and specialized roles - once seen as limited in opportunity - are now gaining ground. Several advanced positions have experienced significant increases in employment over the past four years, with further growth anticipated through 2033.

Chef : +79.64% employment growth (2020-2024), 24,600 projected openings/year

Hotel Manager : +30.07% employment growth, $77,460 avg. salary

Event Planner : +22.65% growth, with 16,500 openings/year

Restaurant Manager: +23.97% growth, 44,500 openings/year

Chefs had the highest employment growth across all job titles studied - outpacing even bartenders and line cooks. Hotel managers continue to lead in average salary, while event planners are seeing steady expansion as demand returns for in-person and hybrid events.

These jobs offer clear advantages in terms of long-term stability and career progression, although they typically require more experience, training, or specialized knowledge.

Comparing Growth: Entry-Level vs. Advanced

Between 2020 and 2024:

Average employment growth for entry-level roles (e.g., fast-food worker, dishwasher, host): +17.8%

Average employment growth for advanced roles (e.g., chef, hotel manager, restaurant manager): +38.6%

This suggests that while there are more entry-level openings, the rate at which employers are hiring for skilled and leadership positions is accelerating - and may offer better returns for workers planning to stay in the industry in the long term.

What This Means for Workers

For those starting out, entry-level jobs remain the fastest path into the hospitality industry. However, the data suggests that it may pay off - literally - to look ahead and plan for a move up. With upskilling or on-the-job learning, roles such as chef, event planner, or restaurant manager offer better income, increased job security, and stronger career paths.

"There's a real opportunity here," said Eric. "If you're already working in hospitality, the path to advancement is becoming clearer - and the numbers show it's worth pursuing."

