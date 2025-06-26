New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Universal Processing (uP), a leading Fintech and payment solutions provider, proudly announces the grand opening of its new headquarters in the heart of New York City, Times Square. This exciting milestone marks the company's continued growth, as well as its commitment to empowering minority-owned businesses with cutting-edge financial technology.

A New Era for Minority Business Empowerment

With global digital payments surpassing $10 trillion in 2024, the ability to offer seamless, cashless transactions has become a crucial factor in business success. Yet minority-owned businesses continue to face disproportionate barriers in accessing advanced payment technology, which hinders customer acquisition, financial management, and long-term sustainability.

As one of the few AAPI-owned Fintech firms in the U.S. and the second AAPI-owned payment processor to achieve Full-Service Provider status, Universal Processing is bridging the gap between minority entrepreneurs and next-generation payment solutions. The new headquarters represents more than just an expansion-it's a strategic investment in the future of inclusive Fintech.

"In today's digital economy, small businesses need more than just a payment processor-they need a partner who understands their unique challenges and provides tailored solutions," says Saint Hung, CEO of Universal Processing. "That's why we built a company that doesn't just process payments, but helps underserved businesses compete at a global level with cutting-edge financial tools, multilingual support, and transparent pricing."

Building Fintech Solutions That Matter

The new headquarters will serve as a hub for continued innovation, featuring:

Tap-to-Pay and Omnichannel Capabilities - Empowering businesses to accept payments anywhere, from mobile to in-store.

In-Language Customer Support - Offering 24/7, U.S.-based assistance in multiple languages to serve diverse business owners.

Financial Education & Resources - Providing tools and insights to help entrepreneurs scale sustainably.

A Commitment to Minority Entrepreneurs

Studies show that 70% of minority business owners believe that limited access to technology negatively impacts their business viability. Universal Processing is tackling this challenge head-on by ensuring that underserved businesses have access to enterprise-level payment tools-without enterprise-level complexity or costs.

"The ability to accept digital payments shouldn't be a privilege-it should be a standard," added Hung. "With our new headquarters, we are doubling down on our mission to democratize access to Fintech solutions, helping more businesses move 'uP'."

Join the Grand Opening

To celebrate this milestone, Universal Processing invites partners, clients, and industry leaders to its grand opening event at the new headquarters on June 26th. The event will feature live demonstrations of payment technologies, discussions on the future of Fintech, and insights from industry experts on empowering minority-owned businesses in a digital-first economy.

About Universal Processing

Universal Processing is an award-winning Fintech and payment solutions provider, specializing in serving underserved businesses and partner channels with full-service payment processing. As a certified Minority-Owned Business, uP is committed to providing transparent, secure, and scalable payment solutions with 24/7 multilingual support. Learn more at www.letsgoup.com.

