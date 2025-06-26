Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 04:06 Uhr
NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: Scale Smarter Edge Deployments with NEXCOM FTA 5190 & Xeon 6 AI Inside

TAIPEI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal for intelligent edge infrastructure, the NEXCOM FTA 5190 is a powerful yet compactEdge AI server designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance cybersecurity and AI acceleration. Powered by a 36-core Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, the FTA 5190 delivers an optimal blend of compute power, ultra-fast connectivity, and built-in intelligence - all packed into a space-efficient 1U rackmount chassis.

Bring intelligence to the edge with the NEXCOM FTA 5190 - a compact yet powerful 1U rackmount server built for AI acceleration, high-throughput networking, and enterprise-grade security. Powered by the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, the FTA 5190 integrates Intel® AMX for AI workloads, QAT Gen5 for crypto and compression offload, and supports up to 100GbE connectivity with DPDK optimization.

Built for AI at the edge, the FTA 5190 integrates Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX), accelerating AI inference and smart workloads directly on the edge server. To strengthen cybersecurity at the edge, the FTA 5190 integrates Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) Gen5, which accelerates cryptographic operations and compression tasks. This offload capability boosts throughput for secure SD-WAN, SASE, and zero-trust network architectures, reducing latency and increasing overall system efficiency.

For high-speed data processing, the FTA 5190 supports LAN module extension up to 100GbE through the Intel® Ethernet Controller E810, fully optimized with DPDK to boost packet throughput. It offers eight 25GbE SFP+ and eight 1GbE RJ45 ports, providing a flexible and powerful interface mix ideal for data-intensive applications such as 5G core, AI-enabled cybersecurity, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and cloud-native edge services.

Despite its powerful hardware and rich features, the FTA 5190 maintains a very compact 1U rackmount form factor, delivering top-tier performance in space-constrained environments. Built for high-density deployments, it's an ideal fit for service providers, telcos, and enterprises seeking to build secure, intelligent, and scalable edge infrastructure.

With the FTA 5190, NEXCOM delivers a platform for intelligent, secure, and scalable services at the network edge. From AI-powered analytics to encrypted data flows and high-speed routing, the FTA 5190 represents the next evolution in edge computing infrastructure.

About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717657/SD_WAN_Appliance_FTA5190_PR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scale-smarter-edge-deployments-with-nexcom-fta-5190--xeon-6-ai-inside-302489634.html

