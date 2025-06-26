NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.: Scale Smarter Edge Deployments with NEXCOM FTA 5190 & Xeon 6 AI Inside

TAIPEI, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ideal for intelligent edge infrastructure, the NEXCOM FTA 5190 is a powerful yet compactEdge AI server designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance cybersecurity and AI acceleration. Powered by a 36-core Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, the FTA 5190 delivers an optimal blend of compute power, ultra-fast connectivity, and built-in intelligence - all packed into a space-efficient 1U rackmount chassis.

Built for AI at the edge, the FTA 5190 integrates Intel® Advanced Matrix Extensions (Intel® AMX), accelerating AI inference and smart workloads directly on the edge server. To strengthen cybersecurity at the edge, the FTA 5190 integrates Intel® QuickAssist Technology (QAT) Gen5, which accelerates cryptographic operations and compression tasks. This offload capability boosts throughput for secure SD-WAN, SASE, and zero-trust network architectures, reducing latency and increasing overall system efficiency.

For high-speed data processing, the FTA 5190 supports LAN module extension up to 100GbE through the Intel® Ethernet Controller E810, fully optimized with DPDK to boost packet throughput. It offers eight 25GbE SFP+ and eight 1GbE RJ45 ports, providing a flexible and powerful interface mix ideal for data-intensive applications such as 5G core, AI-enabled cybersecurity, multi-access edge computing (MEC) and cloud-native edge services.

Despite its powerful hardware and rich features, the FTA 5190 maintains a very compact 1U rackmount form factor, delivering top-tier performance in space-constrained environments. Built for high-density deployments, it's an ideal fit for service providers, telcos, and enterprises seeking to build secure, intelligent, and scalable edge infrastructure.

With the FTA 5190, NEXCOM delivers a platform for intelligent, secure, and scalable services at the network edge. From AI-powered analytics to encrypted data flows and high-speed routing, the FTA 5190 represents the next evolution in edge computing infrastructure.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

