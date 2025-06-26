Encorp Berhad Concludes 25th AGM With Strong Shareholders Support, Reinforcing Growth Commitments

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Encorp Berhad ("Encorp" or the "Group"), a property development group with diversified interests across construction, investment property and facilities management, announced the successful conclusion of its Twenty-Fifth Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held today at Spacehub, Strand Mall in Kota Damansara. All resolutions tabled were duly approved by shareholders, signalling continued support for the Group's business strategy and governance agenda.

Encik Muhammad Fitri Othman, Group Chief Executive Officer of Felda Investment Corporation (FIC); Puan Nor Azira Abu Bakar, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Encorp Berhad; YBhg Dato' Dr. Suzana Idayu Wati Binti Osman, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Encorp Berhad; Tuan Haji Lukman Bin Abu Bakar, Independent Non-Executive Director of Encorp Berhad; YBhg Datuk Haji Jaafar Bin Abu Bakar, Independent Non-Executive Director of Encorp Berhad; Encik Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff, Non-Executive Chairman & Independent Non-Executive Director of Encorp Berhad; ?Encik Syed Fadil Syed Sofi, Director of Corporate Strategy of FELDA; Siti Masitah Binti Ibrahim, Company Secretary of Encorp Berhad; Encik Ahmad Harzimi bin Mohd Taib, Group Chief Executive Officer of Encorp Berhad; Encik Kamarul Azman bin Kamarozaman @ Amir, Group Chief Financial Officer of Encorp Berhad

The AGM received solid participation, underscoring shareholder confidence in Encorp's direction and long-term value creation efforts. Resolutions passed included the receipt of the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2024 ("FYE2024"), the approval of Directors' fees and benefits, and the reappointment of Messrs. Ernst & Young PLT as the Group's external auditors for the upcoming financial year.

Shareholders also approved the proposed shareholders' mandate for recurrent related party transactions of a revenue or trading nature, which facilitates the Group's ability to conduct necessary transactions in its ordinary course of business efficiently and transparently.

During the AGM, it was formally noted that Datuk Haji Jaafar Bin Abu Bakar and Tuan Haji Lukman Bin Abu Bakar, both having served with distinction on the Board, retired and did not seek re-election. The Board extended its heartfelt appreciation for their years of dedicated service and valuable guidance. In the same meeting, shareholders also approved the re-election of Puan Nor Azira Binti Abu Bakar to the Board, reaffirming their confidence in her continued contribution to the Group's governance and strategic oversight.

Encik Ahmad Harzimi Mohd Taib, Group Chief Executive Officer of Encorp Berhad commented, "We are deeply encouraged by the strong support shown by our shareholders at this milestone 25th AGM. Their confidence affirms the Group's strategic direction and long-term aspirations. We also welcome the re-election of Puan Nor Azira Binti Abu Bakar to the Board, whose expertise will continue to add value to our governance and decision-making processes. As we move forward, Encorp remains committed to delivering sustainable growth, enhancing stakeholder value, and upholding the highest standards of governance."

Looking ahead, Encorp remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined project execution, innovation in sustainable development, and prudent capital management. With its portfolio of strategic landbanks and developments across Malaysia and Australia, the Group is focused on delivering long-term, responsible growth while upholding strong standards of corporate governance.

ABOUT ENCORP BERHAD Encorp Berhad, listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad since 2003, is a Malaysian-based property developer with a diversified portfolio spanning property development, construction, investment property, and facilities management. Since its inception in 2000, the Group has established a strong presence through signature developments such as The Strand in Kota Damansara, Encorp Cahaya Alam in Shah Alam, Encorp Marina Puteri Harbour in Iskandar Puteri, Cahaya Kristal in Kota Kinabalu, and The Residences on McCallum Lane in Perth, Australia. Encorp's landbanks and projects are strategically located across Malaysia and Australia, with a focus on sustainability, innovation, and value creation. With a track record of award-winning developments and a commitment to high standards in corporate governance and community engagement, Encorp continues to grow its brand presence while enriching the lives of its stakeholders through the Encorp Experience. For more information, visit www.encorp.com.my.

