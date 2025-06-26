Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
26.06.2025 04:30 Uhr
Pre-Registration of Super Terminal Expo 2025 Is Now Open

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo (STE) 2025 will unite global aviation and transportation leaders at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo from 4-6 November. Backed by Hong Kong International Airport, this event focuses on planning, design, and development of efficient intermodal transportation hubs.

The expo will attract 120+ exhibitors and 4,000+ professionals worldwide, including terminal operators, ground handlers, logistics providers, airlines, and aviation authorities. Attendees will explore solutions for passenger and cargo operations, smart terminal automation, and rail/metro integration.

Secure early access to innovation showcases and networking opportunities by pre-registering today.

Industry Titans Converge: Innovation Meets Implementation

Technology pioneers including Telebooth, CIMC-Pteris, Weihai Guangtai Equipment, NEC, Nuctech and SITA will showcase transformative solutions that reimagine operational excellence.

Global aviation hubs including Beijing Capital Airport, Shenzhen Airport Aerotropolis Development, Munich Airport International and Brussels Airport will collaborate to shape the future of intermodal connectivity.

Connect with industry-leading technology providers and global airport authorities at STE. Pre-register NOW!

Premier Thematic Forums at STE Conference to Shape Tomorrow's Transportation Ecosystem

Engage with global leaders in curated dialogues with featured forums including:

  • Airport Leaders Forum
  • Cargo & Logistics Forum sponsored by Cathay Cargo
  • Design & Development Forum sponsored by AtkinsRéalis
  • Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum co-hosted by Airpo
  • Ground Handling Forum
  • Rail & Metro Forum

See the Conference agenda at here and Reserve your seat.

Groundbreaking Additions for 2025

Low Altitude Economy Forum × Aviation Week Network Air Mobility Awards (AAM) Awards

The Low Altitude Economy Forum and Aviation Week Network Air Mobility Awards will focus on the emerging economic ecosystem below 1,000-3,000 meters altitude-a multi-billion-dollar market reshaping urban logistics, emergency response, and passenger transport. Learn more about the LEA Forum & AAM Awards here and Register NOW!

Exclusive Professional Experiences with STE Hosted Buyer Programme

The Hosted Buyer Programme selects top airport executives, offering complimentary showcasing opportunities, exclusive HKIA tours, and potential flight and accommodation sponsorship. Email visit@superterminalexpo.com to apply.

Pre-Registration Is Open-Secure Your Place in Aviation's Future

Don't miss your chance to be part of Asia's premier transportation hub event. Pre-register now at here and stay ahead of the curve in aviation innovation.

Co-located Events

  • GAD Asia: A forum dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development
  • TAPA Workshop: Designed to help organizations identify and address potential risks in supply chain logistics

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pre-registration-of-super-terminal-expo-2025-is-now-open-302491625.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
