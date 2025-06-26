Pre-Registration of Super Terminal Expo 2025 Is Now Open

HONG KONG, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Terminal Expo (STE) 2025 will unite global aviation and transportation leaders at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo from 4-6 November. Backed by Hong Kong International Airport, this event focuses on planning, design, and development of efficient intermodal transportation hubs.

The expo will attract 120+ exhibitors and 4,000+ professionals worldwide, including terminal operators, ground handlers, logistics providers, airlines, and aviation authorities. Attendees will explore solutions for passenger and cargo operations, smart terminal automation, and rail/metro integration.

Industry Titans Converge: Innovation Meets Implementation

Technology pioneers including Telebooth, CIMC-Pteris, Weihai Guangtai Equipment, NEC, Nuctech and SITA will showcase transformative solutions that reimagine operational excellence.

Global aviation hubs including Beijing Capital Airport, Shenzhen Airport Aerotropolis Development, Munich Airport International and Brussels Airport will collaborate to shape the future of intermodal connectivity.

Premier Thematic Forums at STE Conference to Shape Tomorrow's Transportation Ecosystem

Engage with global leaders in curated dialogues with featured forums including:

Airport Leaders Forum

Cargo & Logistics Forum sponsored by Cathay Cargo

Design & Development Forum sponsored by AtkinsRéalis

Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Forum co-hosted by Airpo

Ground Handling Forum

Rail & Metro Forum

See the Conference agenda at here and Reserve your seat.

Groundbreaking Additions for 2025

Low Altitude Economy Forum × Aviation Week Network Air Mobility Awards (AAM) Awards

The Low Altitude Economy Forum and Aviation Week Network Air Mobility Awards will focus on the emerging economic ecosystem below 1,000-3,000 meters altitude-a multi-billion-dollar market reshaping urban logistics, emergency response, and passenger transport. Learn more about the LEA Forum & AAM Awards here and Register NOW!

Exclusive Professional Experiences with STE Hosted Buyer Programme

The Hosted Buyer Programme selects top airport executives, offering complimentary showcasing opportunities, exclusive HKIA tours, and potential flight and accommodation sponsorship. Email visit@superterminalexpo.com to apply.

Pre-register at here.

Co-located Events

GAD Asia : A forum dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development

: A forum dedicated to sustainable airport business growth and infrastructure development TAPA Workshop: Designed to help organizations identify and address potential risks in supply chain logistics

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pre-registration-of-super-terminal-expo-2025-is-now-open-302491625.html