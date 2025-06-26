Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to provide an update on drill results from the 2024 drill program at its Oweegee Dome Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo-Ag Project in B.C.'s Golden Triangle. The 2024 program was funded and operated by Sanatana Resources (TSX: STA), see Sanatana Resources press release dated November 11, 2024). The program tested two targets on the property: a deep geophysical target (Junction target) and the shallow Delta Zone, which was successfully intersected in the 2022 drill program. Drillholes OW24-03 and 04 successfully targeted the mineralization at Delta previously intersected in OW22-08 and OW22-09 (see ArcWest Exploration press release dated April 26, 2023) and extended the mineralized zone to the northwest. Assay results are summarized in Table 1. Location and collar information for the 2024 drill holes is given in Table 2.

Tyler Ruks, President and CEO of ArcWest commented, "ArcWest thanks Sanatana for its work in advancing the Oweegee Dome porphyry Cu-Au project. Work to date on the project has identified multiple undrilled porphyry Cu-Au targets in close proximity to Highway 37/Northwest Transmission Line that are highly deserving of additional exploration. ArcWest looks forward to discussing with Sanatana next steps for the project."

Table 1. Summary of assay results

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Cu

(%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Mo

(ppm) OW24-03 291 337 46.00 0.216 0.148 1.4 34 OW24-03 349 351 2.00 0.019 2.803 19.6 7 OW24-03 360.9 378 17.10 0.095 0.366 3.1 21 OW24-04 60 78.5 18.50 0.058 0.210 0.6 7 Incl. 60 66.7 6.70 0.078 0.273 0.9 5 OW24-04 128 138 10.00 0.061 0.192 0.5 29 OW24-04 237 240.4 3.40 0.023 1.160 1.5 2

Notes on Table 1: Samples were taken at a nominal 2m interval of diamond saw split HQ size core. Abbreviations: DDH = diamond drill hole; m = metres; g/t = grams per tonne; ppm = parts per million.

Table 2. Collar information for 2024 drill holes.

DDH UTME NAD83 UTMN NAD83 Elevation Azi Start Dip Start Length (m) OW24-01 468872.8 6272685.3 1189.0 357 -69.96 606 OW24-02 468935.2 6273309.0 1393.9 5.34 -69.983 927 OW24-03 468397.0 6274050.0 1635.0 120.32 -50.018 453 OW24-04 468397.0 6274050.0 1635.0 119.4 -75.15 373.3

Drill holes OW24-03 and OW24-04 were collared 207m northwest of OW22-08 and OW22-09 and 70m higher in elevation. OW24-03 intersected mainly Stuhini Group ash tuff and siltstone until 255.81m downhole, where diorite, diorite breccias and polymictic breccias predominate to 384.5m. The mineralized zone is hosted by variably porphyritic diorite and polymictic breccias, while alteration ranges from strong pervasive potassic to sericite, chlorite and epidote. OW24-04 was collared on approximately the same azimuth but a steeper dip. After collaring in Stuhini tuffs, this hole hit a large fault at 55.7-57m below which diorite, diorite breccia and polymictic breccia predominate until 314.42m. The Au-Cu intercept in the upper part of OW24-04 extends the Delta Zone about 120m to the northwest.

Drill holes OW24-01 and OW24-02 tested the 1x2 km Junction IP geophysical anomaly and did not return significant intercepts. Physical properties of the drill core will be used to reconcile and refine geophysical model to improve future use of IP data.

Buddy Doyle, President of 2024 program operator Sanatana Resources said, "The holes drilled to test the Junction IP anomaly showed us the system does not extend south. Drill holes OW24-03 and OW24-04 extended the known rock host alteration and mineralization to the northwest where it dives under cover of the younger Hazelton group of rocks. We now think the alteration and mineralization we see at surface at Delta is only the southeast corner of a larger system that extends under thin cover (Hazelton). The task is now to explore under those cover rocks and get to the heart of the system." (Sanatana news release, November 11, 2024).

In addition to the Delta Zone, several other zones on the large Oweegee Dome project remain underexplored. These include:

Upper East Bear Valley (UEBV) : an undrilled target located 1.3 km NE of the Delta Zone; a newly discovered (2022) zone of Cu-Au mineralized "A" and "B"-style porphyry stockwork veining which returned assays up to 0.42% Cu and 0.44 g/t Au;

: an undrilled target located 1.3 km NE of the Delta Zone; a newly discovered (2022) zone of Cu-Au mineralized "A" and "B"-style porphyry stockwork veining which returned assays up to 0.42% Cu and 0.44 g/t Au; Lower East Bear Valley : an undrilled target about 1 km SE of the UEBV zone, this zone is an extensive area of diorite to monzonite breccia associated with polymetallic veins assaying up to 3.03 g/t Au, 24.9 g/t Ag, 8.72% Zn, and 0.68% Cu;

: an undrilled target about 1 km SE of the UEBV zone, this zone is an extensive area of diorite to monzonite breccia associated with polymetallic veins assaying up to 3.03 g/t Au, 24.9 g/t Ag, 8.72% Zn, and 0.68% Cu; Snowpatch : an untested IP chargeability anomaly 1.8 km west of the Delta Zone on the east side of Snowpatch Creek, where dykes and intrusive breccias have been mapped over 1 km, associated with poorly sorted angular conglomerates or phreatic breccias locally containing mineralized intrusive clasts;

: an untested IP chargeability anomaly 1.8 km west of the Delta Zone on the east side of Snowpatch Creek, where dykes and intrusive breccias have been mapped over 1 km, associated with poorly sorted angular conglomerates or phreatic breccias locally containing mineralized intrusive clasts; Tarn Zone: an undrilled, 1.5 km long zone of leached quartz-sericite-pyrite altered dykes and breccias projecting under the Hazelton unconformity and surrounded by elongate and circular mag highs. Rock samples returned anomalous Au values up to 0.78 g/t. Southeast of the zone of altered intrusive rocks, skarn-like zones of magnetite-specular hematite-chalcopyrite-sphalerite have returned assays up to 5.72% Zn, 0.44% Cu and 4.2 g/t Ag.

An updated technical presentation for Oweegee Dome is available for download from the ArcWest website.

Board of Directors Change

ArcWest announces that Tony Barresi has resigned from the Company's board of directors but will remain as a technical advisor to the Company. ArcWest thanks Mr. Barresi for his service to the Company and looks forward to working with him to advance ArcWest's copper-gold projects.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of six 100% owned copper-gold projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. These include ArcWest's Todd Creek and Oweegee Dome projects, which are two of the largest and most prospective land positions for copper-gold exploration in BC's prolific Golden Triangle. Oweegee Dome neighbours Seabridge Gold's supergiant KSM-Iron Cap-Snowfield porphyry copper-gold deposit and Todd Creek adjoins Newmont's Brucejack mine property. Several ArcWest projects are currently being advanced through earn-in and joint venture agreements; this includes an agreement with mining giant Freeport-McMoRan to advance ArcWest's 100% owned Todd Creek copper-gold project. By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport-McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Assay Methods and QA/QC

The 2024 Oweegee drill program was funded and operated by Sanatana. All drill core was logged, photographed, and cut in half with a diamond saw at a core logging facility in Smithers, BC. Half of the core was sampled and sent to the MSA assay laboratory in Prince George, British Columbia for analysis. One standard, one blank and one duplicate sample were added to each batch of 40 samples.

For gold, 500g aliquots of the pulverized core where subject to photon assay. A separate, 30g aliquot, was split off for 56 multi-elements using ICP, four-acid digestion. The added standards were too small for the photon assay, but were used in the ICP analysis. The standards, duplicate and blanks returned results within the expected tolerances of the method as were the internal standards used by the laboratory. Fire assays are pending; if they are significantly different from the photon assays, which is not expected, this will be reported. Sample assay results and QA/QC data has been compiled and furnished to ArcWest by Sanatana and has not been independently verified by ArcWest.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nigel Luckman, PGeo, Chief Operating Officer, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

Investors are cautioned that ArcWest Exploration Inc. has not verified the data from the KSM-Iron Cap or Brucejack, deposits. Further, the presence and style of mineralization on these properties is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the ArcWest Exploration Inc. property. Historical assays from drill programs on its properties have not been verified by ArcWest but have been cited from sources believed to be reliable. Assay results reported by ArcWest in this news release range from trace amounts to the values stated.

This news release contains statements about ArcWest's expectations and are forward-looking in nature. As a result, they are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Although ArcWest believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and ArcWest undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256889

SOURCE: ArcWest Exploration Inc.