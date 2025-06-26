TransGlobal Assets Inc. Officially Launches DateGuard, Its Flagship Emotional Compatibility Dating App

PORTSMOUTH, NH / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / Following its recent announcement highlighting the pre-market development of its flagship app, TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC PINK:TMSH) is pleased to confirm the official launch of DateGuard, the AI-powered emotional compatibility dating app designed for professional women seeking more than just swipes.

Now available on iOS and Android, DateGuard is live in select urban markets and already gaining early traction among women aged 25-55 who are turning away from superficial dating apps in favor of emotionally intelligent, voice-based experiences.

"From day one, our mission was to introduce a new category in dating-one grounded in purpose, empathy, and relationship science," said CEO, Michael Berman. "With the app now live, we're focused on acquisition, engagement, and setting the foundation for long-term monetization."

What Sets DateGuard Apart:

Voice-Driven Matching: Emotional analysis through recorded voice responses

Purpose-Led Design: Built for intentional daters prioritizing compatibility

Emotional Wellness Integration: Combines dating and self-growth tools

Referral Campaign: Early users can unlock premium features by inviting friends

The U.S. online dating market is projected to reach $15.4 billion by 2030, and DateGuard is strategically positioned to address the fastest-growing segment-career-driven women seeking values-based connections. Backed by industry data and a scalable go-to-market plan, the app offers high retention potential and investor upside through subscriptions, coaching, and brand partnerships.

With the 90-day launch marketing strategy now activated, initial campaigns are underway in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and London, with expansion across North America and the UK planned in the coming months.

Download DateGuard today or visit https://www.dateguard.org/ for more information.

About TransGlobal Assets Inc. (OTC PINK:TMSH)

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded, innovation-driven company dedicated to building technology platforms that solve real-world problems with a human-first approach. By harnessing artificial intelligence, behavioral science, and ethical design, the company is committed to delivering solutions that improve financial wellness, emotional connection, and everyday life experiences.

Learn more at: msgholdings.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those regarding TransGlobal Assets Inc.'s business strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues, projected costs, prospects, and plans, and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "would," "continue," or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions, the Company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize the Incued platform or other technologies, its ability to generate revenue or secure strategic partnerships, regulatory changes, competition, and general economic, market, or business conditions.

TransGlobal Assets Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

