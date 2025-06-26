San Diego, California and El Cajon, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Coastal Signs Plus, a custom signage provider headquartered in San Diego County, has officially joined the City of El Cajon's grant initiative designed to enhance local business storefronts. This initiative, supported by federal economic development funds, offers significant financial assistance aimed at improving business aesthetics and community appeal.

Under the El Cajon grant initiative, businesses may qualify for funding of up to:

$20,000 for exterior signage enhancements

for exterior signage enhancements $15,000 for exterior painting

for exterior painting $1,000 for window repair or replacement

As an approved vendor, Coastal Signs Plus is actively helping businesses navigate this initiative by providing expertise in signage solutions. Several local businesses have already utilized this funding to upgrade their storefronts with professionally designed and installed signage provided by Coastal Signs Plus.





Coastal Signs Plus Partners with City of El Cajon in San Diego to Support Local Businesses Through New Grant Program

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/256584_7c8b3a95642fa8fc_002full.jpg

Mark Krenn, founder of Coastal Signs Plus, highlighted the strategic impact of signage in local economic revitalization: "Well-crafted signage directly supports local economic growth by significantly improving business visibility, reinforcing brand identities, and making commercial areas more attractive to customers and investors."

The company's facility on Marshall Avenue serves as the central hub for creating custom signage solutions that align closely with the city's economic and aesthetic objectives.

About the City of El Cajon Grant Initiative:

This city-sponsored program, funded through federal resources, aims to stimulate economic activity by incentivizing local businesses to enhance their curb appeal, ultimately driving greater consumer engagement and community growth.

To learn more about Coastal Signs Plus's transformative work and view detailed images of completed projects under the El Cajon sign grant program, please visit: El Cajon Sign Grant Project: The Transformative Impact of Coastal Signs Plus in El Cajon.

About Coastal Signs Plus:

Headquartered in San Diego County, Coastal Signs Plus specializes in custom-designed signage, graphics, and branding solutions. Founded by Mark Krenn, the company provides expert fabrication and installation tailored to enhance business visibility, drive customer engagement, and support economic growth within local communities. Specialties include:

Channel Letter Signs and Monument Signs

Blade Signs and Di-bond Signs

ADA & Wayfinding Signs

Custom graphics including and Wall Murals and Etched Window Films

Industries Served:

Multifamily Residential Developments

Corporate Offices & Retail Centers

Healthcare Facilities

Schools & Universities

Hotels & Hospitality

Franchises & outlets





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXng61Qj5Ng

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/256584

SOURCE: Plentisoft