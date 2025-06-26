Protocol Camp Announces Upcoming New Edition to Empower Web3 Innovators Across Asia

SEOUL, South Korea, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Protocol Camp, Asia's leading Web3 bootcamp originally launched in South Korea, is returning with a unified, expanded format. The upcoming edition merges the Korea and Southeast Asia programs into a single initiative aimed at delivering greater impact for blockchain developers and entrepreneurs across the continent.

Originally hosted by Hashed and Hanwha Life - Korea's second-largest life insurer - Protocol Camp has steadily grown across Asia. The Southeast Asia edition, launched in 2024, was led by ShardLab, Hashed's innovation arm, in collaboration with SCBX. These partnerships reinforced the program's strategic relevance and reach. With this integration, Protocol Camp is positioned to scale its influence as a pan-Asian launchpad for Web3 talent.

Proven Track Record of Web3 Talent Development

Since its inception, Protocol Camp has run six cohorts in Korea, producing 69 graduates and incubating 21 blockchain products. Alumni have joined top Web2 companies such as Hanwha Systems, AWS and BCG, and Web3 organizations including Solana, TON, Hashed Open Research, Modhaus, and more - demonstrating the program's ability to nurture high-caliber talent.

In 2024, the program expanded to Southeast Asia, welcoming over 10 alumni from 5 countries and supporting the creation of new products on the Aptos blockchain. Across both regions, Protocol Camp has built a dynamic builder community shaping the decentralized ecosystem through startups and major blockchain teams.

A New Chapter Led by ShardLab

ShardLab, the innovation arm of Hashed, led Protocol Camp's Southeast Asia expansion and will now oversee the unified pan-Asian program. This marks a strategic step to broaden the camp's regional reach and deepen its focus on high-impact Web3 talent.

"By unifying the program, Protocol Camp becomes a true pan-Asian initiative that supports builders wherever they are," said Hojin Kim, CEO of ShardLab. "Our mission is to empower the next generation of Web3 leaders through education, mentorship, and real-world experience."

"Through diverse partnerships - from global foundations to regional conglomerates - we're building a collaborative platform where innovators can thrive," Kim added.

ShardLab ultimately envisions Protocol Camp evolving into a full-fledged Web3 academy, offering continuous education and resources to help founders scale decentralized innovation.

Shaping the Future of Web3 in Asia

With Web3 adoption on the rise, Protocol Camp remains committed to empowering builders through education, community, and global partnerships. The unified program is set to lead Asia's next wave of decentralized innovation.

Applications opening soon at www.protocolcamp.com.

