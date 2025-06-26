Infosys and the Mental Health Foundation Australia Launch 'Supportive Mind' App to Boost Mental Health

A self-help app dedicated to advancing mental health awareness wellbeing

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a strategic collaboration with Mental Health Foundation Australia (MHFA) to further amplify mental health awareness, with the creation of a mobile app called 'Supportive Mind'. This app designed by Infosys for MHFA, will aim to provide first aiders and communities in Australia and New Zealand with accessible, real-time mental health resources.

This initiative is part of Infosys' Corporate Social Responsibility commitment to using technology to foster community well-being. By bridging gaps in mental health awareness, the app seeks to offer actionable solutions for proactive self-care and support.

The 'Supportive Mind' app addresses the growing demand for accessible mental health support, particularly for individuals who find it difficult to maneuver busy lifestyles, owing to work, education and personal or family commitments. The app offers a comprehensive range of features to help users prioritize their well-being and adopt simple, beneficial habits in their daily routines. Key features include mood tracking and insights, personalized activity recommendations, walking challenges, fundraising campaigns, self-care tools, and wellness tips delivered via push notifications.

The app will initially launch through pilot programs in the education, corporate, and community sectors. Leveraging Infosys' cutting-edge AI stack, Infosys Topaz-an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms built on generative AI technologies-the app will analyze performance metrics to effectively measure its social impact.

Professor Melissa Green, Chairperson, Mental Health Foundation Australia, said, "We are thrilled to introduce Supportive Mind to the public in collaboration with Infosys. This app showcases our commitment to improving physical and mental health through innovative solutions. With Supportive Mind, users can easily incorporate well-being activities into their daily lives, helping them achieve a healthier, happier lifestyle."

Andrew Groth, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific, Infosys, said, "At Infosys, our purpose is to amplify human potential and create opportunities for people to thrive. We understand the critical role mental health awareness plays in building inclusive, supportive communities. Our collaboration with MHFA to develop a scalable digital solution underscores our commitment to leveraging innovation to make mental health support accessible to everyone, wherever they live or work. We are excited to see this initiative drive meaningful change for individuals and communities alike."

About Mental Health Foundation Australia

The Mental Health Foundation Australia (MHFA) is the oldest community-based non-government mental health organisation in Australia, serving the community since 1930. The MHFA is made up of people from all walks of life. It includes professionals, those living with mental health challenges, community organisations concerned with mental health and members of the public with an interest in mental health. Our vision is to achieve better mental health for all. We aim to create a society where mental health is valued, supported, and understood, and where everyone has access to the resources and support that they need to thrive. We offer affordable and accessible mental health support services such as low-cost counselling sessions at Wellness Hub, peer support groups, Supportive Mind app. We also actively raise awareness and educate on mental health topics through educational webinars and standard mental health first aid workplace training throughout the year.

Learn more about our work: https://www.mhfa.org.au/

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-and-the-mental-health-foundation-australia-launch-supportive-mind-app-to-boost-mental-health-302491727.html