Avolta's Capital Markets Day shows strong progress towards its Destination 2027 targets



26-Jun-2025

AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR SIX:At today's Capital Markets Day in Barcelona, Avolta (SIX:AVOL) presents a confident mid-flight check-in on the momentum of its Destination 2027 strategy. Building on strong growth drivers supported by innovative commercial initiatives, Avolta has delivered a solid financial performance, strengthened its balance sheet, and demonstrated resilience all the while building the foundations for sustainable future shareholder value. Strong strategy execution delivers results Since the launch of Destination 2027, Avolta has delivered consistent progress across key performance indicators, including turnover, EBITDA margin, and EFCF conversion. This progress reflects disciplined execution, a clear capital allocation strategy and focused deleveraging efforts, in turn driving significantly enhanced financial resilience and allowing the initiation of cash returns to shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks. Growth drivers remain surprisingly predictable Avolta's growth continues to be underpinned by reliable structural drivers, including sustained growth in global passenger traffic (PAX), while spend per passenger (SPP) is increasing thanks to the company's sharpened commercial focus. Avolta's growth engine is predictably surprising Leveraging innovation and data-driven insights, Avolta continues to elevate the customer experience with next-generation, personalized offerings. New commercial formats, digital engagement tools, and targeted activations are driving incremental spend. At the same time, the company's integrated platform, scale and strict cost controls enable productivity gains across the P&L and cash flow statements. Mid-term outlook and capital allocation confirmed Avolta reaffirms its Destination 2027 medium-term outlook of organic growth +5%-7%, CORE EBITDA margin improvement +20-40bps and EFCF conversion +100-150bps annually. Shareholder returns are supported by a well-defined capital allocation framework, investing in the business, deleveraging, paying progressive dividends of 1/3 of the cash flow, and a share buyback program in the case of an over-capitalized balance sheet.



Xavier Rossinyol, CEO of Avolta: "As the largest, most diversified travel retailer with the widest access to data in the industry, Avolta remains firmly committed to disciplined, sustainable growth in turnover, EBITDA margins and cash flow generation. By leveraging global PAX and SPP growth, expanding into new space, and innovating across our customer journey, we create long-term value for our travelers, landlords, and brand partners - and, as a result, for our shareholders."



Yves Gerster, CFO of Avolta: "Our Capital Markets Day offers clear insight into the financial discipline and consistency in execution that drives Avolta's performance. The reliable delivery of strong results underscores the strength of our Destination 2027 strategy. With a reinforced balance sheet and robust financial foundation, we are well-positioned to continue delivering sustainable shareholder returns. Avolta has a compelling equity story that combines resilience, growth, and long-term value creation." For full details of the Destination 2027 strategy mid-flight update and information on how to watch the Webcast of the Capital Markets Day 2025 please click here . For further information:



Rebecca McClellan Cathy Jongens Global Head

Investor Relations Director Corporate

Communications Phone: +44 7543 800 405 Phone: +31 6 28 19 88 28 rebecca.mcclellan@avolta.net cathy.jongens@avolta.net

