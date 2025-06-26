Avolta AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
SIX:At today's Capital Markets Day in Barcelona, Avolta (SIX:AVOL) presents a confident mid-flight check-in on the momentum of its Destination 2027 strategy. Building on strong growth drivers supported by innovative commercial initiatives, Avolta has delivered a solid financial performance, strengthened its balance sheet, and demonstrated resilience all the while building the foundations for sustainable future shareholder value.
Strong strategy execution delivers results
Since the launch of Destination 2027, Avolta has delivered consistent progress across key performance indicators, including turnover, EBITDA margin, and EFCF conversion. This progress reflects disciplined execution, a clear capital allocation strategy and focused deleveraging efforts, in turn driving significantly enhanced financial resilience and allowing the initiation of cash returns to shareholders by way of dividends and share buybacks.
Growth drivers remain surprisingly predictable
Avolta's growth continues to be underpinned by reliable structural drivers, including sustained growth in global passenger traffic (PAX), while spend per passenger (SPP) is increasing thanks to the company's sharpened commercial focus.
Avolta's growth engine is predictably surprising
Leveraging innovation and data-driven insights, Avolta continues to elevate the customer experience with next-generation, personalized offerings. New commercial formats, digital engagement tools, and targeted activations are driving incremental spend. At the same time, the company's integrated platform, scale and strict cost controls enable productivity gains across the P&L and cash flow statements.
Mid-term outlook and capital allocation confirmed
Avolta reaffirms its Destination 2027 medium-term outlook of organic growth +5%-7%, CORE EBITDA margin improvement +20-40bps and EFCF conversion +100-150bps annually. Shareholder returns are supported by a well-defined capital allocation framework, investing in the business, deleveraging, paying progressive dividends of 1/3 of the cash flow, and a share buyback program in the case of an over-capitalized balance sheet.
For full details of the Destination 2027 strategy mid-flight update and information on how to watch the Webcast of the Capital Markets Day 2025 please click here.
