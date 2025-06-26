"Taicang Day" event: The 17th Taicang Day in Stuttgart Celebrates Over 30 Years of Sino-German Cooperation and Innovation

STUTTGART, Germany, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 25, the 17th "Taicang Day" event kicked off in Stuttgart, marking a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between Taicang, a city in E China, and Germany. Nearly 300 guests gathered, including officials from Baden-Württemberg, Stuttgart, the German Chamber of Commerce, and business leaders, to explore new opportunities for Sino-German cooperation.

The event's theme, "Innovation-Driven, Green Win-Win," emphasized Taicang's growing ties with Germany in trade, education, culture, and sustainability. Taicang's Party Secretary, Wang Xiangyuan, highlighted the city's strong connection with the automotive industry. About 70% of car components can be produced in Taicang, and 70% of German enterprises there are involved in automotive manufacturing. The first German company to settle in Taicang, KERN-LIEBERS, hails from Baden-Württemberg. Today, Taicang hosts over 550 German companies, one-fifth of which are from this region.

Strategically located in the Yangtze River Delta, Taicang is a vital economic hub and a symbol of China's reform and opening-up. Known for its green spaces and high quality of life, Taicang is a vibrant symbol of the country's reform and opening-up, often referred to as a "small gem city" in the southern Yangtze River region. The city is also well-connected to Shanghai via rail, with just a 30-minute travel time. Taicang Port, one of China's largest foreign trade ports, handles over 200 international shipping routes, making it crucial to global trade. One in every ten cars exported from China passes through Taicang Port.

Dr. Steim, 84, was honored during the event for his contribution to Sino-German cooperation. Having arrived in Taicang in 1993, he witnessed the establishment of the first German enterprise and has been a key figure in strengthening the partnership.

The event also saw several important agreements signed, including collaborations with the Bundesliga and GIZ in trade, culture, and vocational education. These agreements underscore Taicang's commitment to fostering economic growth and cross-cultural exchange.

Looking ahead, Taicang aims to be a leading center for Sino-German collaboration, offering ample opportunities for businesses and investors. The city continues to thrive as a beacon of innovation, sustainability, and international cooperation.

