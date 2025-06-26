Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 26, 2025) - Imagen Network, the decentralized AI-powered social platform, is preparing to launch a new suite of lightweight social tools developed specifically for Solana. These tools mark a major step forward in Imagen's mission to create modular, AI-enhanced community infrastructure across multichain environments.

Advancing decentralized interaction with scalable AI-powered social tools.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/256885_5656cccb845fb91e_001full.jpg

Built to capitalize on Solana's high-speed, low-cost performance, the new toolkit includes auto-generative post engines, context-aware moderation tools, and dynamic content personalization systems. These features will empower creators and communities to deploy smart social experiences in real time-whether for creator DAOs, node-based social hubs, or AI-enhanced discussion threads.

The Solana-based launch is part of Imagen's broader expansion strategy to deliver cross-chain, scalable social intelligence features. With existing presence across Ethereum and BNB Chain, Imagen is now streamlining access and performance by leveraging Solana's transaction throughput and efficiency-giving users instant, AI-supported control over content, identity, and engagement.

This launch aligns with Imagen's commitment to user-led infrastructure and AI-powered collaboration. By fusing blockchain scalability with intelligent design, Imagen continues to reshape how decentralized communities build, interact, and thrive.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

About KaJ Labs

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on developing innovative solutions in artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web3 infrastructure. The organization invests in high-impact projects that prioritize decentralization, transparency, and community empowerment. KaJ Labs supports platforms like Imagen Network to build intelligent, user-owned ecosystems that redefine digital experiences.

