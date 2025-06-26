Smartee Denti-Technology: Global Orthodontists Gather in China to Explore Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology

XI'AN, China , June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology recently hosted international orthodontic experts and partners at a global symposium in Xi'an, China.

Twenty-four Clinicians engaged in in-depth technical discussions on Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology and toured Smartee's fully automated manufacturing facility, gaining firsthand insight into the company's global operational capabilities and customer-centric approach.

Attendees highlighted both technological sophistication and patient-centered values during their immersion experience:

"The experience in China profoundly shifted my perception of Smartee," stated Dr. Saleem Hasanally (UK), known for his focus on smile aesthetics and personalized care standards. "Initially, I imagined Smartee as a smaller enterprise, but seeing its vast operational scale and market presence was eye-opening. It's impressive to see a company being so progressive, and it's been truly valuable to meet the team."

Dr. Piotr from White & Co. Dental Practices, London, emphasized the holistic approach: "Smartee demonstrates more than impressive technological advancements in case planning. Their commitment to comprehensive patient care, from 3D facial analysis through functional oral health optimization, is embedded in every step. As we begin our orthodontic journey with Smartee, I'm dedicated to ensuring our clinicians fully leverage this system's capabilities for superior outcomes."

Dr. Arturo Arvelaiz (Colombia), an orthodontic specialist, bioscience PhD candidate, and Master in Facial Pathology, confirmed the practical value: "At my private practice in Colombia, we plan to implement GS aligner solutions because mandibular repositioning technology has proven effective in enhancing patients' functional health."

The visit included exclusive tours of Smartee's automated production plant, where AI-powered manufacturing, rigorous quality control, and fully digital workflows showcased Smartee's ability to deliver globally consistent, clinically effective aligners.

The event reinforced Smartee's commitment to global partnerships through ongoing clinician education and technology transfer. The positive response from European and Latin American participants signals strong global momentum for the adoption of mandibular repositioning technology, supported by Smartee's advanced production infrastructure and academic partnerships.

