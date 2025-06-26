The tandem device is based on a bottom organic cell that can achieve a remarkable power conversion efficiency of 17. 9% and a high short-circuit current density of 28. 60?mA?cm2. Furthermore, it uses a top perovskite solar cell with an open-circuit voltage of 1. 37?V and a fill factor of 85. 5%. Researchers from the Solar Energy Research Institute of Singapore (SERIS) claim to have achieved a record-breaking power conversion efficiency of 26. 4% for a tandem solar cell based on a wide-bandgap perovskite bottom cell and a narrow-bandgap organic top device. "The newly designed tandem cell achieved ...

