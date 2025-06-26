The Spanish government has approved legislation to strengthen its electricity system following the major power outage the country experienced in April. From ESS News Approved on 24 June by the Spanish government, the Royal Decree-Law 7/2025 contains measures that aim to strengthen the resilience of the country's electrical system, including boosting electrification, storage and flexibility. "New innovative measures are being introduced to streamline processing and reduce bottlenecks in flexibility and storage," Spanish minister for the ecological transition, Sara Aagesen, said citing priority ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...