SFI HealthEMEA, the regional entity of SFI Health, a global leader in natural healthcare, highlights today its ongoing commitment to delivering the highest standard of quality for Equazen, the company's global science-based food supplement brand designed to nourish, enhance and support the brain's potential.

At SFI Health, quality is more than a requirement-it is a mission. The company is committed to enhancing people's well-being by developing natural supplements that combine passion for nature-based healthcare, science, state-of-the-art production standards and sustainability, from ingredient sourcing to the final product reaching the patient.

In particular, with over 25 years of trust built across multiple markets, Equazen's excellence is built on five core pillars:

Ingredients Sourcing : Equazen 's story begins in the sea, with responsibly sourced fish oil rich in essential Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, paired with cold-pressed evening primrose and borage seeds oils for Omega-6 (GLA). Every ingredient is carefully selected from certified suppliers, processed using validated methods ensuring purity and safety as well as full traceability in compliance with European Pharmacopoeia regulations. Besides, Equazen suppliers are part of the IFFO, the international marine ingredients organization, promoting responsible sourcing and high-quality manufacturing in the industry of fish oil.

: Equazen 's story begins in the sea, with responsibly sourced fish oil rich in essential Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, paired with cold-pressed evening primrose and borage seeds oils for Omega-6 (GLA). Every ingredient is carefully selected from certified suppliers, processed using validated methods ensuring purity and safety as well as full traceability in compliance with European Pharmacopoeia regulations. Besides, Equazen suppliers are part of the IFFO, the international marine ingredients organization, promoting responsible sourcing and high-quality manufacturing in the industry of fish oil. Manufacturing Supply Chain : Equazen is produced under strict GMP standards, with each fish oil batch undergoing rigorous quality testing. All manufacturers adhere to recognized food safety systems, including HACCP and FDA registration. The supply chain is equally controlled-from packaging to transport-to protect product integrity till it reaches consumers. In addition, Equazen 's suppliers are members of GOED (Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s), a respected international association setting high ethical and quality standards for the Omega-3 industry.

: Equazen is produced under strict GMP standards, with each fish oil batch undergoing rigorous quality testing. All manufacturers adhere to recognized food safety systems, including HACCP and FDA registration. The supply chain is equally controlled-from packaging to transport-to protect product integrity till it reaches consumers. In addition, Equazen 's suppliers are members of GOED (Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s), a respected international association setting high ethical and quality standards for the Omega-3 industry. Science-backed innovation : Equazen products feature a unique and carefully balanced combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), designed to support cognitive needs. Since its inception in 1999, Equazen products' benefits for the human brain have been proven in over 15 pre-clinical and clinical investigations. In addition, ongoing collaborations with global experts and research institutions further strengthen the scientific foundation.

: Equazen products feature a unique and carefully balanced combination of essential fatty acids (Omega 3 and Omega 6), designed to support cognitive needs. Since its inception in 1999, Equazen products' benefits for the human brain have been proven in over 15 pre-clinical and clinical investigations. In addition, ongoing collaborations with global experts and research institutions further strengthen the scientific foundation. Customer focus : Understanding and responding to consumer needs is key to Equazen 's success. Feedback from parents, healthcare professionals, and consumers shapes product development and ongoing support. The brand also offers personalized guidance and educational resources to optimize usage.

: Understanding and responding to consumer needs is key to Equazen 's success. Feedback from parents, healthcare professionals, and consumers shapes product development and ongoing support. The brand also offers personalized guidance and educational resources to optimize usage. Sustainability: Equazen also prioritizes environmental responsibility with sustainable production processes designed to minimize environmental impact. Its fish oil is sourced from regulated, sustainable fisheries and is a by-product of the fishmeal industry-ensuring no additional fish are caught for production. In addition, Equazen fish oils are certified by Friends of the Sea, a globally recognized independent body guaranteeing responsible sourcing, full traceability, and environmental stewardship.

"Our mission with Equazen is to provide natural supplements that parents and caregivers can trust to support cognitive needs and the health of human brain," said Matthew Brabazon, General Manager at SFI Health EMEA. "This is made possible only through ethical sourcing, advanced manufacturing, and robust scientific validation."

As market demands evolve, Equazen remains dedicated to pushing quality standards further at every step of the value chain to offer best-in-class solutions for optimal cognitive health. Consumers can trust that every product reflects a passion for health, innovation, and sustainability.

About SFI Health

SFI Health is a global leader in natural healthcare, specialized in the design, development and commercialization of clinically researched products in the areas of microbiome, cognition and wellbeing.

Guided by the belief in the healing potential of natural products, SFI Health combines a rigorous pharma-based approach with the benefits of naturally sourced solutions.

An extensive network of trusted business partners enables the company, headquartered in Australia, to market its own brands, reaching consumers in over 50 countries. The EMEA SFI Health regional office in Lugano, Switzerland, manages commercial operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa.

SFI Health is committed to fostering confidence in natural healthcare by sharing state-of-the-art research, technical expertise and comprehensive sales marketing resources with consumers, healthcare professionals and partners worldwide.

For more information, go to sfihealth.com or follow us SFI Health on LinkedIn.

About Equazen

Equazen is a science-based globally branded food supplement designed and studied to help nourish, enhance, and support the human brain's potential across all life stages.

Each product of the Equazen range contains a balanced unique combination of essential fatty acids (Omega-3 and Omega-6), which has been clinically proven for more than 20 years to assist with learning capabilities, concentration and healthy brain development.

Equazen is available in multiple pharmaceutical formats and sizes to support optimal cognitive functions from infants to teenagers.

Currently marketed in 30 countries globally, Equazen is widely recommended by healthcare professionals and trusted by families for the last 25 years.

Equazen aims to advance human health naturally, delivering expertly formulated products that empower individuals to reach their cognitive potential.

For more info visit www.equazen.com

