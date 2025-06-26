Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
26.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
BETA?WELLNESS: Discover Energy-Efficient Home Wellness at BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam

BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam Showroom Showcases Energy Efficient, Technology Driven Home Wellness

BEIJING, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BETA WELLNESS, the global retail specialist in home wellness, opened its Dutch flagship showroom in early 2025. Offering spas, swim spas, saunas and ice baths-all backed by energy efficient, technology driven design-BETA WELLNESS now welcomes Dutch homeowners to experience its expert curated portfolio in person.

Experience OASIS: Award Winning Spas & Swim Spas

OASIS is BETA WELLNESS's flagship brand for spas, swim spas and pools-ranked among the top five in Australia, and consistently recognised in the UK with the UK Pool & Spa Awards for Energy Efficiency Gold Standard, as well as multiple "Best Buy" accolades from What Spa? magazine. OASIS Spas UK is also a long-standing What Spa? magazine- approved Brand. In Rotterdam, explore four standout OASIS models:

OASIS Maui Classic (Spa)

  • Patented ultra thin jets deliver targeted hydrotherapy
  • Best in class insulation keeps standby power under 100?kWh/month (˜€25)
  • Integrated Wi Fi & app controls for effortless operation

OASIS Jamaican Hydro (Spa)

  • Advanced air injection system creates thousands of therapeutic micro bubbles
  • Five seat layout with customizable jet zones for personalised relief

OASIS AQUA?LIFE?4.4 (Compact Swim Spa)

  • Space saving footprint-perfect for terraces and urban gardens
  • Patented 3? swim jets with ten adjustable speeds for fitness or leisure
  • An advanced water treatment chamber that provides superior disinfection and reduces reliance on traditional chemicals

OASIS EASY?LIFE?6.0 (Professional Swim Spa)

  • 1.45?m depth designed for advanced aquatic workouts
  • Four turbo jets with adjustable currents for swim training or family fun
  • Exceeds CEC insulation standards to minimise energy costs

Professional Home Wellness Solutions

Beyond OASIS, BETA WELLNESS's portfolio includes innovative swim machine, professional-grade infrared saunas, and premium ice baths-all featuring smart technology, advanced filtration and award-winning performance.

Why BETA WELLNESS?

Expert Guidance: Our knowledgeable, hands on team offers tailored advice and end to end support, from site planning to maintenance.

In Store Wet Tests: Try jets, currents, heat zones and cold immersion before you buy-no appointment necessary.

Global Retail Network: With flagship stores in the UK, Australia, Norway, Austria and now the Netherlands, we bring world class wellness to your doorstep.

Visit Us
Spectrumlaan 51 2665 NM Bleiswijk Netherlands
Mon-Fri: 9?AM-5?PM
Sat-Sun: By Appointment Only
Discover the full range at https://beta-wellness.nl/

Media Contact
BETA?WELLNESS Netherlands
T: +31?(0)79?341?11?18 | E: sales@beta-wellness.nl

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-energy-efficient-home-wellness-at-beta-wellness-rotterdam-302491940.html

