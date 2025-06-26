BETA?WELLNESS: Discover Energy-Efficient Home Wellness at BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam

BETA WELLNESS Rotterdam Showroom Showcases Energy Efficient, Technology Driven Home Wellness
BEIJING, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BETA WELLNESS, the global retail specialist in home wellness, opened its Dutch flagship showroom in early 2025. Offering spas, swim spas, saunas and ice baths-all backed by energy efficient, technology driven design-BETA WELLNESS now welcomes Dutch homeowners to experience its expert curated portfolio in person.
Experience OASIS: Award Winning Spas & Swim Spas
OASIS is BETA WELLNESS's flagship brand for spas, swim spas and pools-ranked among the top five in Australia, and consistently recognised in the UK with the UK Pool & Spa Awards for Energy Efficiency Gold Standard, as well as multiple "Best Buy" accolades from What Spa? magazine. OASIS Spas UK is also a long-standing What Spa? magazine- approved Brand. In Rotterdam, explore four standout OASIS models:
OASIS Maui Classic (Spa)
- Patented ultra thin jets deliver targeted hydrotherapy
- Best in class insulation keeps standby power under 100?kWh/month (˜€25)
- Integrated Wi Fi & app controls for effortless operation
OASIS Jamaican Hydro (Spa)
- Advanced air injection system creates thousands of therapeutic micro bubbles
- Five seat layout with customizable jet zones for personalised relief
OASIS AQUA?LIFE?4.4 (Compact Swim Spa)
- Space saving footprint-perfect for terraces and urban gardens
- Patented 3? swim jets with ten adjustable speeds for fitness or leisure
- An advanced water treatment chamber that provides superior disinfection and reduces reliance on traditional chemicals
OASIS EASY?LIFE?6.0 (Professional Swim Spa)
- 1.45?m depth designed for advanced aquatic workouts
- Four turbo jets with adjustable currents for swim training or family fun
- Exceeds CEC insulation standards to minimise energy costs
Professional Home Wellness Solutions
Beyond OASIS, BETA WELLNESS's portfolio includes innovative swim machine, professional-grade infrared saunas, and premium ice baths-all featuring smart technology, advanced filtration and award-winning performance.
Why BETA WELLNESS?
Expert Guidance: Our knowledgeable, hands on team offers tailored advice and end to end support, from site planning to maintenance.
In Store Wet Tests: Try jets, currents, heat zones and cold immersion before you buy-no appointment necessary.
Global Retail Network: With flagship stores in the UK, Australia, Norway, Austria and now the Netherlands, we bring world class wellness to your doorstep.
Visit Us
Spectrumlaan 51 2665 NM Bleiswijk Netherlands
Mon-Fri: 9?AM-5?PM
Sat-Sun: By Appointment Only
Discover the full range at https://beta-wellness.nl/
Media Contact
BETA?WELLNESS Netherlands
T: +31?(0)79?341?11?18 | E: sales@beta-wellness.nl
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/discover-energy-efficient-home-wellness-at-beta-wellness-rotterdam-302491940.html