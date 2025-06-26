Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Annual Financial Report
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc
Annual Financial Report
Date of disclosure: 26 June 2025
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025
Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025
The above Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com
A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact: Regan Harris or Paul Carter - pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk
Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56
Aigrette Financing Issuer Plc Accounts 2025
Aigrette Financing Limited Accounts 2025