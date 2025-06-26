Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 26 June 2025

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc is today publishing its Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025

Aigrette Financing Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025

The above Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Regan Harris or Paul Carter - pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk

Aigrette Financing (Issuer) Plc LEI: 213800Y5R44IBGNSGT56