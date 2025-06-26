Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc
Annual Financial Report
Date of disclosure: 26 June 2025
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc and Osprey Investco Limited are today publishing their Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025
Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025
Each of the Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com
A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Contact: Regan Harris or Paul Carter - pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87
Osprey Acquistions Limited Accounts 2025
Anglian Water Osprey Plc Accounts 2025