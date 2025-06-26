Anzeige
26.06.2025
Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 26

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc

Annual Financial Report

Date of disclosure: 26 June 2025

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc and Osprey Investco Limited are today publishing their Annual Report and Financial Statements 2025

Osprey Acquisitions Limited is also publishing its Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements 2025

Each of the Annual Reports are attached to this announcement and will also shortly be accessible online at: www.awg.com

A copy of each of the above documents is being submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact: Regan Harris or Paul Carter - pressoffice@anglianwater.co.uk

Anglian Water (Osprey) Financing Plc LEI: 21380072JDZ74GW9ZY87



Osprey Acquistions Limited Accounts 2025
Anglian Water Osprey Plc Accounts 2025
