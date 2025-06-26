GEVORKYAN, a.s.: Share Buybacks, Acquisitions, Arms Industry: Strategic Pillars to 2027

The share buyback programme for employees was approved at the Annual General Meeting held on December 10, 2024.

Following approval, several months were required to prepare for the programme's launch, due to the need to comply with a complex legislative and regulatory framework that ensures transparency and adherence to both internal and external rules.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. announces the implementation of its share buyback programme for the period from June 24, 2025 to June 10, 2026.

The sole purpose of this buyback is to distribute the company's shares to to employees under the EmployeeStock Ownership Plan (ESOP) in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR).

The programme is also planned for key employees involved in ongoing acquisitions.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. continues to strengthen its market position by diversifying its customer portfolio and acquiring projects with a focus on the arms industry.

Media contact: Monika Erdely, Marketing Manager, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attention:

This document in no way constitutes an offer or invitation to sell or buy securities. The information contained in this document is for informational purposes only and we recommend that you contact the above-mentioned representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. for context and clarification. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was made on the basis of a prospectus for the shares prepared pursuant to Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council on prospectuses, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

Vlkanová, Slovakia 26 June 2025