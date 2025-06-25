Anzeige
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: A40MRG | ISIN: US8313491057 | Ticker-Symbol: ID8
25.06.2025
Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Closing of the Full Exercise of Greenshoe Option Granted in the Initial Public Offering

TAMPA, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slide Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Slide") (Nasdaq: SLDE) today announced that, in connection with its previously completed initial public offering of its common stock, the underwriters have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 3,600,000 shares of common stock from certain selling stockholders of Slide. The purchase of the additional shares closed on June 25, 2025, bringing the gross proceeds from the initial public offering to Slide and the selling stockholders to approximately $469.2 million. Slide will not receive any proceeds from the sale by such selling stockholders of the additional shares.

Barclays and Morgan Stanley acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. Citizens Capital Markets, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Piper Sandler acted as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on June 17, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (or by email at barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com or telephone at 1-888-603-5847) or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable securities laws in any other jurisdiction.

About Slide

Slide is a technology-enabled insurance company that makes it easy for homeowners to choose the right coverage for their unique needs and budgets. Slide's cutting-edge technology leverages artificial intelligence and big data to optimize and streamline every part of the insurance process. Based in Tampa, FL, Slide was founded by Bruce and Shannon Lucas, insurance insiders with a deep understanding of how technology can be applied to achieve better underwriting outcomes.

Contacts

Media
Rachel Carr
Chief Marketing Officer
press@slideinsurance.com

Investors
ir@slideinsurance.com


