Sweden-based Green14, a plasma silicon startup, said its silicon-based anode material is being tested by the battery group at RISE, Sweden's national research organization. Sweden-based Green14, a hydrogen-plasma silicon startup, announced tests of its silicon-based anode material at RISE, Sweden's national research organization. The battery team at RISE has received the first batch of silicon-based anode material produced by Green14's novel hydrogen plasma pilot reactor installed at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology. "Silicon anodes offer a step change in lithium-ion battery performance, ...

