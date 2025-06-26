As Prime Day approaches, stick vacuums are once again among the most sought-after products for convenient and quick everyday cleaning. But not all stick vacuums are created equal. Tineco, a global leader in smart home appliances, encourages shoppers to raise their expectations with the PURE ONE Station 5, an intelligent vacuum designed to deliver long-lasting performance, simplified use, and optimal hygiene-thanks to its all-in-one smart station

No More Lost Suction: Tineco's PURE ONE Station 5 Tackles the Hidden Flaws of Traditional Stick Vacuums

Why Choose a Stick Vacuum with a Smart Station?

Lightweight and cordless, stick vacuums are beloved for their ease of use. However, most models share a common drawback: dust and debris tend to accumulate in hard-to-reach areas such as the dustbin, tube, or motor. This results in gradual suction loss, unpleasant odors, and a shortened product lifespan.

According to several reports, including a review by French consumer organization Que Choisir, performance can begin to decline within the first year due to insufficient maintenance (Que Choisir, Buying Guide Stick Vacuums). This often unnoticed degradation makes cleaning less effective and more frustrating over time.

The PURE ONE Station 5 addresses this issue head-on.

A Self-Cleaning System That Maintains Suction Power

At the core of the device is the Full-Path Self-Cleaning System, which automatically cleans the entire air pathway-from brush head to motor-each time the vacuum is docked. This ensures the vacuum maintains peak suction power without the need for complicated manual cleaning.

Combined with a 12-stage filtration system built into the smart station, this technology not only keeps your floors clean but also keeps your vacuum hygienic and running at its best.

A Smart Station That Does More Than Charge

The 3-in-1 Smart Station goes beyond simply charging the vacuum-it stores and deep-cleans the device after every use. There's no need to dismantle or manually clean the components. The vacuum is always ready when you are.

With 70 minutes of runtime and 175W of suction power powered by PureCyclone Technology, the PURE ONE Station 5 is optimized for large areas and all floor types. The built-in iLoop Smart Sensor automatically adjusts suction based on detected dirt levels for consistently optimal results.

Exclusive Prime Day Offer

The PURE ONE Station 5 will be available at a special 22% discount during Prime Day, from July 8 to July 11, exclusively on Tineco's Amazon Store.

For early buyers, a 20% discount is already live from June 26 to July 8 on Tineco's official website, using the promo code TINPDSTATION

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

For more information, please visit https://www.tineco.com

