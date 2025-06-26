Anzeige
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 863784 | ISIN: SE0000113250 | Ticker-Symbol: SKNB
PR Newswire
26.06.2025 08:36 Uhr
Skanska signs additional contract for elementary school in Parrish, FL, USA, for USD 51M, about SEK 530M

STOCKHOLM, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Skanska has signed an additional contract with the School District of Manatee County for the construction of Artisan Lakes Elementary School in Parrish, Florida, USA. The total contract is worth USD 68M, of which 51M, about SEK 530M, will be included in the US order bookings for the second quarter of 2025.

The project scope involves the construction of the 12,500 square meter (134,600 square feet) elementary school on the 20-acre greenfield site, located along Buckeye Road in Parrish, Florida. The two-story elementary school includes 63 individual classrooms to accommodate over 950 students in grades K-5. The campus will also feature a covered playground area and a boardwalk that extends to the wetlands.

Work is underway with an expected completion in the third quarter of 2026.

For further information please contact:
Ashley Jeffery, Communications Manager, Skanska USA, tel +1 813 459 3682
Andreas Joons, Press Officer, Skanska Group, tel +46 (0)10 449 04 94
Direct line for media, tel +46 (0)10 448 88 99

This and previous releases can also be found at www.skanska.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skanska/r/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-elementary-school-in-parrish--fl--usa--for-usd-51m--about-sek-,c4168843

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/95/4168843/3525109.pdf

20250626 US elementary school

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skanska-signs-additional-contract-for-elementary-school-in-parrish-fl-usa-for-usd-51m-about-sek-530m-302491973.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
