Oncorena's new issue of shares fully subscribed

LUND, Sweden, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Oncorena communicates that the new issue of shares was fully subscribed to a sum of 133 million SEK (US$ 13.9M). The funds will be used to complete the second part of the clinical study Oncorella-1 (NCT05287945, ONC001-CL-001).

Oncorella-1 is a phase 1/2 study of safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor efficacy of ONC175 for patients with metastatic clear cell, or papillary renal cell carcinoma, mRCC. Part A has been concluded. In Part B, approximately 20 patients with mRCC and hemodialysis will be enrolled to define the dose regimen for the pivotal study. With the additional funds, the study can be conducted at several hospitals in the US and in Europe, including the currently open clinic at Karolinska University Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden.

Börje Haraldsson, CEO and cofounder of Oncorena comments: "The new issue of shares was subscribed by its majority owners, HealthCap, Linc and FSG, together with several smaller shareholders. Thanks to the strong support of investors, key opinion leaders, and patients, it is possible to develop this first-in-class, disruptive therapy for patients in high medical need. Within the next year, we should know if ONC175 lives up to our expectations."

About ONC175

ONC175 is an investigational drug product under development that contains synthetically produced orellanine as active ingredient. Orellanine is highly specific to the kidney and induces irreversible renal failure. It is clinically well-known that orellanine does not affect organs other than the kidneys.

In pioneering preclinical studies ONC175 demonstrated a powerful and highly organ-specific mode of action capable of eradicating human metastatic renal cancer cells. The primary goal is to develop ONC175 as a potential curative treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma in patients with no remaining kidney function, i.e., patients on dialysis.

About kidney cancer

Approximately 400,000 patients are affected by kidney cancer globally according to the WHO. The disease can often be cured by surgery if detected early, but the prognosis is less favorable if there are metastases. Today, the disease is treated with various types of targeted and immuno-active drugs, that seldom are curative. There is therefore a great and urgent unmet medical need for new, effective and safe drugs.

About Oncorena

Oncorena AB is a Swedish pharmaceutical company headquartered in Lund. The company develops a new potential breakthrough treatment for patients with metastatic renal cancer. The treatment is based on research led by professor Börje Haraldsson at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden. The project was initially developed with support from Vinnova, Sweden's Innovation Agency, GU Ventures at the University of Gothenburg and private business angels. Today Oncorena is financed by the investment companies HealthCap, Linc AB and Fåhraeus Startup and Growth AB. For more information, please visit Oncorena's website at www.oncorena.com

