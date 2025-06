Jakarta, Indonesia, June 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Global business events and consulting giant, Trescon is set to host the 45th global edition of the World AI Show on 8-9 July 2025 at the JW Marriott, Jakarta marking a landmark platform for Indonesia's digital transformation journey. With less than two weeks to go, the summit is already shaping up to be a cornerstone moment in Southeast Asia's AI development bringing together national leaders, global technolog y enterprises, emerging startups, and visionary thinkers who are collectively driving the future of artificial intelligence in the region.This edition is more than just a continuation of a prestigious global series it is a pivotal opportunity for Indonesia. As national frameworks such as Stranas KA and Vision 2045 gain momentum, the World AI Show - Indonesia offers a strategic platform for dialogue, investment, and cross-sector partnerships aimed at enabling scalable, responsible AI adoption aligned with national goals.A Global Platform Backed by Industry PowerhousesThe World AI Show Indonesia 2025 is backed by a powerful ecosystem of global and regional technology leaders, offering unparalleled networking opportunities for delegates and participants. The sponsor lineup is headlined by two of the world's largest cloud service providers:Gold Sponsors:- Alibaba Cloud|Blue Power Technology- Tencent Cloud- UCLOUD Global- ASIXBronze Sponsor:- IDStar, a fast-growing IT solutions provider with strong regional expertise.The exhibition floor will showcase innovative solutions from Intiva, Kouventa, Fastra, Inoventi, Nusantech ,Tictag , InsightGenie and Mekari offering cutting-edge technologies in AI, data intelligence, automation, enterprise transformation, smart cities, and digital infrastructure.These partnerships ensure that World AI Show delivers not only global visibility but also meaningful outcomes for sponsors, partners, and delegates through curated networking, media exposure, and access to decision-makers.Adding to the show's credibility are high-impact collaborations with influential national and international partners, including:BritCham Indonesia, KUMPUL, STARFINDO (Asosiasi StartUp for Industri Indonesia), APDI, APAII and Tamilar startup. Together, they bring deep networks and strategic alignment to ensure this platform drives measurable progress across both public and private sectors.The two-day summit promises a high-value experience with a strong focus on collaboration, innovation, and impact. The agenda is thoughtfully curated to address both immediate industry needs and long-term strategic goals. Key themes includes Strategic Focus on Indonesia's 2045 AI-Driven Digital Economy scaling it to its 10x potential, Covering all bases with strategic insights From Enterprise to Ecosystem,High collaborations, high impact revolutionary and thought provoking ideas within AI advancements . Each session is designed to offer practical insights, policy alignment, and real-world use cases to accelerate implementation across sectors.Attendees can expect a diverse range of sessions, including:- Responsible AI and ethical deployment- GenAI's role in enhancing enterprise productivity- AI-powered financial services and fraud detection- Cybersecurity and data privacy in the AI era- Future of work and AI-led workforce transformationDistinguished Speakers Driving the DialogueThis year's speaker line-up features a strong representation from both the public and private sectors, including:- Prof. Hammam Riza, President, KORIKA- Madame Hj. Diana Dewi,. SE, Chairwoman, The Jakarta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN Jakarta)- Arif Ilham Adnan, Co-Chairman, APDI / KADIN Jakarta- Vincent Henry Iswara, CEO, DANA Indonesia- Restu Kresnadi, Chief Data Officer, Kalbe Karma- Sonny Supriyadi, Chief Data Officer, Maybank- Wilbertus Darmadi, CIO, Toyota Astra Motor- Renaldi Tjahaya, Chief Digital Officer, Kawan Lama Group- Yudhistira Nugraha, Head of Centre for Data & IT, Ministry of Education and Culture- Anindio Daneswara, SVP of IT & Digital, PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) TbkLeaders from Tiket.com, PT Semen Indonesia, ID Food, Sinar Mas Land, Meratus, and more will also contribute to key sessions ensuring deep cross-sector engagement.FutureTech World Cup: The Spotlight on InnovationA key highlight of the summit is the Future Tech World Cup, to be held on 9 July 2025 at the J.W Marriott, Jakarta. This live pitch competition will feature ten high-potential startups from across Asia, each selected for their innovation, scalability, and impact in sectors such as:- Artificial Intelligence- Smart Cities & Urban Tech- FinTech & Digital Infrastructure- HealthTech & BioAI- Climate Tech & SustainabilityThese startups will pitch before an elite jury of regional investment leaders:- Navas Ebin Muhammed, MD & Head of APAC, Mars Growth Capital (Singapore)- Wiljadi Tan, Managing Partner, Protemus Capital (Indonesia)- Derisa Zahara, VP of Value Creation, AC Ventures (Indonesia)- Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro, Partner, Antler (Indonesia)- Eddy Gunawan, IT Security Expert, PT Pertamina (Persero)The competition provides not just visibility but a strategic entry point into Southeast Asia's innovation economy. The winning startup will also advance to the Grand Finale at the Dubai AI Festival 2026, giving them a truly global stage.Positioned at the crossroads of innovation, regulation, and industry transformation, World AI Show - Indonesia 2025 is not just a conference it is a strategic catalyst for collaboration, policymaking, and technological progress in the ASEAN region.From building public-private partnerships to facilitating investor-ready pitches and enabling AI adoption across sectors, this summit is where Indonesia's AI future takes shape."Indonesia's AI journey demands both innovation and wisdom. Through KORIKA's leadership, we are shaping an ecosystem that reflects our national values while advancing technological progress. The World AI Show is a platform of both opportunity and responsibility a chance to ensure our digital transformation is inclusive and impactful," said Prof. Hammam Riza, President of KORIKA.Now is the time to position your organisation at the core of Indonesia's AI movement. Be part of the conversations and the outcomes that will define the region's digital economy for years to come.For complimentary delegate passes: click here (https://bit.ly/3HqiZlC)For sponsorship opportunities, speaking slots, or delegate access, please contact:Shrikanth PrabhuCommercial Directorprabhu@tresconglobal.com+91 86601 15892About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, expos, investor connect and consulting services. For more information, visit: www.tresconglobal.comMedia Contact:Reeha HarisPR Executivereeha@tresconglobal.com+91 8848655312Source: tresconCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.