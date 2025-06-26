

Cover of the Honda ESG Report 2025

TOKYO, June 26, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today issued the Honda ESG Report 2025, posting it on the company website.Japanese language version: https://global.honda/jp/sustainability/report/English language version: https://global.honda/en/sustainability/report.htmlAs one of the tools to enhance communication with a diverse range of its stakeholders, Honda has been issuing an annual report that comprehensively summarizes the company's approach and initiatives to enhance its sustainability from the perspectives of ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance), with a primary focus on reporting its track record of achievements.Honda had been issuing an annual summary of its ESG initiatives and related data as the "Honda ESG Data Book." Now under a new name - Honda ESG Report - the summary includes additional information such as targets and direction in each ESG area, as well as initiatives Honda has taken to achieve the targets, a tracked record of achievements, and related data itemized for each target. These changes were made to further clarify the distinction between the Honda ESG Report and the Honda Report, which focuses on sharing stories about how Honda will enhance its corporate value into the future. Honda is committed to making efforts to disclose information in a way that is clear and tailored to meet the needs of its stakeholders.Honda is striving to evolve as a company to continue creating new value based on the company's unchanging desire since its founding - to "help people and society" and "expand people's life's potential." To this end, Honda is committed to help stakeholders better understand the approach and initiatives Honda is taking to ensure its sustainability by providing easy-to-underhand information through the Honda ESG Report.Moreover, by increasing opportunities to engage in dialogue with its stakeholders, Honda will continue to advance its sustainability initiatives and strive to achieve a steady increase in corporate value, which will enable Honda to continue to be a company society wants to exist into the future.Main contents of the Honda ESG Report 2025:Overview of Honda sustainability initiatives (e.g. basic approach, sustainability management structure)Environmental initiatives (climate change, pollution, water, biodiversity and ecosystems, and resource use and circular economy)Social initiatives (human rights, human resources, supply chain, social contribution activities, safety and quality)Governance initiatives (corporate governance, compliance and risk management)Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.