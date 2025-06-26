The General Authority for the Care of The Two Holy Mosques: On Its Centennial: The Occasion of Replacing the Kiswa of the Noble Kaaba Embodies the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's Enduring Care for the Two Holy Mosques

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, SA / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2025 / The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa, presided over the occasion of the replacing of the Kiswa on the first day of the month of Muharram (Hijri). This took place within an integrated operational system that reflects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's willingness and dedication to serving the Two Holy Mosques-continuing a legacy of over 100 years of care in producing the Kiswa for the Ancient House.

The Ceremony of Changing the Kiswa of the Holy Kaaba

The occasion was conducted with meticulous organisation. As the previous Kiswa was carefully prepared for removal, the new Kiswa was raised and securely fastened to all sides of the Kaaba. Additionally, the door curtain embroidered with golden embellishments, lantern-shaped pieces, the belt, and samadiyah pieces were affixed-a scene embodying high craftsmanship and precision.

The King Abdulaziz Complex for the Holy Kaaba Kiswa is the sole specialist entity responsible for the production of the Kiswa. The production stages are carried out within the complex through a precise production process that begins with the purification of water designated for dyeing, followed by automated weaving, printing, embroidery, and assembly. It concludes with quality assurance measures undertaken by 154 skilled Saudi specialists and technicians.

During the production of the Kiswa-which weighs up to 1,415 kilograms-high-quality raw materials are utilised, including 825 kilograms of black-dyed natural silk and 410 kilograms of cotton. The Kiswa is embroidered with 120 kilograms of gold thread and 60 kilograms of silver thread. Additionally, it features 54 gold-coated pieces, comprising the belt, Quranic verses, the door curtain, lantern-shaped pieces, and embellishments surrounding the Mizab and corners.

The Kiswa is adorned with 68 Quranic verses from 11 surahs, while the door curtain contains 763 words from the Quran. It is secured using 100 precisely positioned ropes, evenly distributed across all four sides of the Noble Kaaba.

The Kiswa stands over 14 metres tall and is made up of five main parts-four of which cover each side of the Kaaba, while the fifth forms the door curtain, embroidered with Quranic verses in gold and silver threads, crafted using precise techniques and profound expertise.

The occasion of replacing the Kiswa represents a continuation of the legacy established by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia since the time of its founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud-may Allah have mercy upon him. It reaffirms the continuation of this blessed legacy under the direct care of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Deputy, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz-may Allah preserve them both. This initiative aligns with the national vision that emphasises excellence in the services provided to the visitors of the Sacred House of Allah.

