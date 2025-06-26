Original-Research: Scandinavian Astor group AB - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Scandinavian Astor group AB
SEK 320m capital increase to stem growth; chg. est. & PT
Astor issued 8.4m new shares (+16%) at SEK 38 per share, yielding gross proceeds of SEK 320m, exceeding the original target of SEK 300m, via an accelerated book building without subscription rights after market close on Tuesday. In doing so, Astor communicated the following use of proceeds:
Against this backdrop, we increase our CAPEX and WC estimates, but also our organic sales growth assumption, which in sum leads to a higher DCF-based PT of SEK 56.00 (old: SEK 54.00) despite a higher share count.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32914.pdf
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed
