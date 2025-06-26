Nexamp says it aims to develop 3 GW of community solar through 2028. From pv magazine USA Nexamp aims to expand its generation capacity in the United States by 160% by 2028, reaching nearly 3 GW in capacity. This represents an investment of roughly $3. 9 billion, said the company. The company is expected to use domestically produced solar panels from Silfab Solar, thereby avoiding import tariffs. Nexamp develops community solar projects, arranging contracts under which electricity ratepayers can subscribe to a project to save on electricity bills. The company said its subscribers save an average ...

