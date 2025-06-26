Streamlabs Sponsorships launch with 100% of earnings going directly to creators, ensuring more impact for brands

Streamlabs, the livestreaming software platform of Logitech G (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), a leading innovator of gaming software, technologies, and gear, today announced the launch of Streamlabs Sponsorships, a new platform built to help streamers earn money through brand partnerships. Launch campaigns will incur $0 in platform fees, and 100% of the brand payout will go directly to creators.

Creators have always been at the center of Streamlabs' mission, and launching the new sponsorships platform represents a major milestone in supporting their independence. By removing traditional barriers, such as industry access or complex onboarding, the platform makes it easier than ever for streamers to secure sponsorships, while offering companies and brands a more efficient, scalable way to work with creators and maximize impact. Open to all Streamlabs users, regardless of follower count or Twitch partner status, Streamlabs Sponsorships is designed to empower creators at every level.

Launching today in the Streamlabs Desktop App Store, Streamlabs Sponsorships gives creators:

Guaranteed base pay on all launch campaigns

on all launch campaigns Full earnings from brand payouts (Streamlabs takes no cut)

from brand payouts (Streamlabs takes no cut) Potential bonus earnings through conversion actions like app downloads or purchases

through conversion actions like app downloads or purchases Transparent campaign terms , including payout structures and conversion criteria

, including payout structures and conversion criteria A dedicated dashboard to manage campaigns, assets, schedules, and payments

"Sponsorships have become the largest source of income for many creators, yet access to those opportunities is still limited to a small percentage of streamers with industry connections or massive audiences," said Ashray Urs, Head of Streamlabs. "This platform changes that, giving creators of all sizes direct access to brand partnerships and putting them in the driver's seat."

Unlike other sponsorship platforms that have built a model based on taking a percentage of streamers' earnings, Streamlabs Sponsorships will not deduct platform fees from any campaigns included in the launch. This creator-first model is designed to help streamers maximize their earnings from streaming.

Within the sponsorships dashboard, creators can:

Browse active campaigns

Apply and be selected directly by brands

Access campaign requirements, assets, and custom widgets

Schedule and manage sponsored streams

Track performance metrics

Request payout upon meeting campaign goals

To ensure smooth and professional brand integrations, Streamlabs provides widgets, pre-built scenes, and Cloudbot commands, all designed to make brand integration seamless, professional, and easy to execute, even for those new to partnerships.

Starting this summer, creators can look forward to campaigns from Logitech G and a range of partners across gaming, tech, and lifestyle categories. New opportunities will roll out regularly, providing streamers with ongoing ways to earn.

Streamers can access the new sponsorships platform through the Streamlabs Desktop App Store, where the dashboard installs directly into Streamlabs Desktop for a seamless experience. From there, creators can explore available campaigns, review requirements, and begin applying instantly. Streamlabs Sponsorships is now live and available to Twitch streamers. Streamlabs Ultra members receive exclusive 7-day early access to new campaigns as they're released.

For advertisers, Streamlabs Sponsorships offers a more efficient and scalable way to work with creators. By removing platform fees and intermediaries, more of the brand's budget goes directly to creator activation, maximizing impact per dollar spent. Brands can easily target the right streamers, track performance, and launch authentic campaigns with minimal lift. Brands interested in launching campaigns through Streamlabs Sponsorships can visit streamlabs.com to learn more.

