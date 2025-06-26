Tom Percival to lead new B2B division, building on Basis' award-winning work

Basis Global has officially launched a dedicated division focused on B2B insight, marking a bold step forward in helping complex brands navigate long buyer journeys, high-stakes decisions, and niche audiences with greater clarity and speed.

Building on a track record of award-winning work with B2B leaders like Sage, the new practice will offer specialist support across brand strategy, go-to-market planning, audience understanding, and commercial activation.

Tom Percival joins Basis to lead the division, bringing over a decade of B2B insight experience across global brands, critical categories, and fast-changing markets. His past work includes brand repositioning, segmentation, market assessment, and customer journey mapping across sectors such as technology, financial services, logistics, and energy.

"I've always believed B2B deserves better not just more data, but sharper strategy," said Tom Percival, Managing Partner at Basis B2B

"This launch is about giving B2B teams the insight they need to move fast, win internal alignment, and build commercial strategies that work in the real world.

"It's a natural next step for Basis and one I'm incredibly excited to lead."

Turning complexity into clarity

B2B research often means navigating long sales cycles, multiple stakeholders, technical decision-making, and market noise. Basis B2B is built for this complexity combining depth and agility to deliver strategic insight that drives real-world results.

The new division will focus on six critical areas where B2B brands need sharper understanding:

Market assessment and competitive intelligence

Customer and audience understanding

Brand strategy and tracking

Innovation and foresight strategy

Creative and communications testing

Customer experience and buyer journey research

It's designed to equip marketing, insight, and commercial teams with the clarity and pace today's B2B decisions demand.

A sharp evolution of Basis's B2B credentials

The launch builds on Basis's long-standing work with B2B clients including its recent MRS Award for Best B2B Research with Sage and responds to growing demand for insight that connects strategic thinking with executional impact.

Rune Mortensen, CEO at Basis Global commented:

"B2B brands are facing more pressure than ever to make the right call, fast."

"Our clients need to understand not just what's happening in their market but how to act on it.

"This new practice gives them the firepower to do exactly that. It's built for momentum, with thinking and delivery that truly meets the moment."

About Basis Global

Basis Global is an award-winning insight consultancy that combines two decades of expertise with cutting-edge AI to help brands lead in a constantly changing world.

With operations across the U.K. and U.S., our work spans over 60 countries and multiple sectors-including Consumer, B2B, and Health. By blending human creativity with AI precision, we deliver tailored strategies, actionable insights, and measurable results that help brands navigate complexity and seize opportunities.

