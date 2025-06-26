Small and light, new Xsens Avior OEM IMU offers high accuracy and stability in demanding operating conditions

New Xsens motion sensor module, which provides a cost-effective solution for functions such as platform stabilization or orientation/positioning data, is easy to integrate into high-volume product designs thanks to its broad choice of interfaces and simple board mounting

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsens today announced the launch of Xsens Avior, a lightweight, OEM form factor inertial measurement unit (IMU) with a compact 36.8mm x 40mm footprint which offers enhanced performance in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The Xsens Avior is ideal for products manufactured in high volume thanks to its vertical 10x2-pin socket connector for simple board mounting, and its tolerance of any mounting orientation in all three axes. The product also eases design integration: it includes UART, CAN, SPI and I2C interfaces on-board, and supports RS232 and RS422 via the product's development kit or an external transceiver.

Xsens has integrated a new generation of sensing components in the Avior, as well as advanced analog filtering for higher stability and noise reduction, resulting in substantially better performance compared to the previous generation product. Heading accuracy is 1° RMS and roll and pitch accuracy is 0.2° RMS. Stability is also enhanced in the Xsens Avior: in-run bias stability in the gyroscope is 8°/hr, and accelerometer in-run bias stability is 15µg.

Weighing just 35.2g, the Xsens Avior is enclosed in a robust aluminum housing and has a rating of IP51 and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. The sensor's small size, light weight, high performance and robust construction provide outstanding value in applications such as:

Camera/payload stabilization, including SOTM (SATCOM-on-the-Move) devices

Marine equipment - remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), sensor buoys

Mobile robots and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)

Drones and 3D mapping and surveying tools

Humanoid robots

Industrial control and embedded motion systems

Martina Ravizza, Product Manager at Xsens, said: 'The Xsens Avior gives engineers a flexible, robust, and developer-friendly inertial sensing solution which is ready to scale. Whether an engineer is building a robotic system, autonomous vehicle, stabilized platform, or a smart mobility solution, Xsens Avior is a perfect fit for their design requirements.'

Flexible product options

The new sensor is available in three versions:

IMU providing calibrated inertial sensor data

providing calibrated inertial sensor data Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) providing accurate, calibrated values for roll and pitch, and unreferenced yaw data

providing accurate, calibrated values for roll and pitch, and unreferenced yaw data Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), providing accurate, calibrated roll and pitch values, and heading data referenced to true North

The Xsens Avior is available in a ready-to-use hardware development kit, and is supplied with free software development kits supporting the C#/C++, Python, ROS 1 and ROS 2 and Matlab environments, as well as full documentation and step-by-step guides to design integration.

Key product specifications:

Typical power consumption: <0.5W

Maximum output data rate: 400Hz

Gyroscope full range: ±300°/s

Accelerometer full range: ±8 g

Magnetometer full range: ±8 G

Fully supported in the MT Software Suite development environment

Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS, ITAR free

Availability

The Xsens Avior motion sensor is available globally from Xsens and its authorized partners. For full specifications, datasheets, and ordering information, visit www.movella.com/products/sensor-modules/xsens-avior-series or contact your Xsens representative.

About Xsens

Xsens is a leading full-stack provider of high-accuracy inertial sensor modules, software, and analytics that offer 3D orientation and dynamic positioning data. Xsens has a broad portfolio of inertial sensor solutions, from simple IMUs to Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) featuring GNSS and RTK, supporting applications in mobile robotics and platform stabilization.

Xsens innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as ABB Marine, Hewlett Packard, NVIDIA, Kongsberg, Clearpath Robotics, Toyota, Siemens, Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix and more than 500 sports organizations, Xsens is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.xsens.com.

