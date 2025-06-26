'Book as you Binge', 'Emotional Goal Engines' & 'No-prep Journeys'

Omio's Future Journeys Report Explores What Travel Will Be Like in 2035

BERLIN, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Omio, the leading multi-modal travel booking platform, has today released its inaugural Omio 2035: Future Journeys Report. The report, developed in partnership with the globally renowned foresight consultancy, The Future Laboratory, reveals key insights that will shape future travel behaviours and highlights emerging consumer experiences, from now until 2035.

Based on expert interviews, stakeholder commentary, research, and theoretical perspectives, the report reveals five future journeys - Travel-tainment, Identity Itineraries, Intuitive Agents, Easy Escapes, Intermodal Advantage - plus a series of compelling conclusions:

1.Book as you Binge

By 2035, travellers won't waste time researching and booking trips; instead, they will unearth them via immersive travel-tainment - binge-worthy storytelling shaped by their habits, values, and moods. They will swipe up, speak on cue, or click to curate their journeys - no need for tab-switching. Booking platforms will evolve into hubs of raw and authentic travel content that is immediately bookable.

2. Emotional Goal Engine

In the coming decade, travel will shift from being about where you want to go to who you are, why you want to travel, and how you want to feel. Journey itineraries will be powered by people's identities, where AI and algorithms build hyper-personalised journeys based on emotional needs, intent, and sense of self, rather than trending destinations.

3. AI-ttentive Journey Agents

Trips will become seamless in the next decade, as booking partners transform into hyper-flexible, responsive and rewarding companions that ease disruption and elevate each stage of the journey. Tomorrow's journey-makers will engage with intuitive, agentic AI buddies through platforms and devices that deliver real-time rebooking, local insights, and adaptive rewards, turning moments of friction into loyalty.

4. No-prep Journeys

Hyper-convenient, frictionless, and rewards-driven systems will transform people's journey experience in the 2030s. Booking platforms will be reimagined as travel concierges, replacing pre-trip logistics with seamless, easy escapes. They will provide travellers with on-arrival access to essentials and loyalty-driven rewards. Travelling light will also benefit the reduction of journey carbon emissions, aligning with people's growing desire to travel sustainably without sacrificing convenience.

5. Intermodal Experience Curators

Advanced technologies will create hyper-personalised connections between journey-makers, their transit choices, and the surrounding environment, designing and inspiring entire multi-modal journeys based on their values, moods, and moments. Moving between transit types will become an integrated, immersive, and informative experience, where the journey becomes as much of an adventure as the destination itself.

Omio's Role in the Evolution of Journeys

'The future of journeys will merge advanced AI technologies, smart infrastructure and rewarding traveller experiences to create unique itineraries for all,' says Veronica Diquattro, Omio's President of B2C and Supply Europe. This integrated, intelligent ecosystem will deliver journeys that reflect who we are, intuitively flexing to our schedules, passions and moods, while ensuring more responsible travel choices. At Omio, we will continue to push boundaries, radically simplifying the user experience and building a next-gen journey platform delivering traveller inspiration, hyper-intuitive booking and travel experiences tailored to each consumer.'

The Omio 2035: Future Journeys Report is available to download: https://www.omio.com/c/futurereport/

