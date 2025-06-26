Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.06.2025
Blockbuster-Bohrergebnisse: Gold-Antimon-Fund in Nevada trifft geopolitischen Nerv
WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
26.06.25 | 09:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.06.2025 09:10 Uhr
Nokia Oyj: Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb to leave Nokia

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
26 June 2025 at 10:00 EEST

Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb to leave Nokia

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announces that its Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb, has decided to leave the company and step down from its Group Leadership Team to pursue another opportunity, effective today. A recruitment process has begun for her successor.

Lorna joined Nokia in 2020 and has been the Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team since June 2024. She has been responsible for evolving Nokia's people strategy and driving forward our talent and leadership programs.

Esa Niinimäki, Chief Legal Officer, will assume Lorna's responsibilities in the interim period as the search commences.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today - and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries
Nokia Communications
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com (mailto:press.services@nokia.com)

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com (mailto:investor.relations@nokia.com)


