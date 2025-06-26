Nokia Oyj: Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb to leave Nokia

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

26 June 2025 at 10:00 EEST

Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb to leave Nokia

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announces that its Chief People Officer, Lorna Gibb, has decided to leave the company and step down from its Group Leadership Team to pursue another opportunity, effective today. A recruitment process has begun for her successor.

Lorna joined Nokia in 2020 and has been the Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team since June 2024. She has been responsible for evolving Nokia's people strategy and driving forward our talent and leadership programs.

Esa Niinimäki, Chief Legal Officer, will assume Lorna's responsibilities in the interim period as the search commences.

