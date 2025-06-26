Maharashtra State Power Generation Co. Ltd. (MAHAGENCO) says it will commission 1. 071 GW of solar under the Indian state's Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme 2. 0 to supply daytime irrigation electricity to more than 300,000 farmers. From pv magazine India MAHAGENCO will soon commission 1,071 MW of solar power projects. The installations will provide uninterrupted daytime electricity for irrigation, benefiting more than 300,000 farmers across the Indian state of Maharashtra and reduce reliance on conventional power sources. The projects fall under the Maharashtra government's Solar Agriculture ...

